News 9

Jeju Air issues public apology, denies negligence in aircraft maintenance

입력 2024.12.30 (02:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Let's find out the position and response of Jeju Air.

We will connect to our reporter at the Jeju Air desk at Gimpo Airport.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung, has Jeju Air revealed its stance on the cause of the accident?

[Reporter]

So, about five hours after the accident, around 2 PM, Jeju Air's CEO Kim Yi-bae personally issued a public apology.

He expressed, "I extend my deepest condolences and apologies to the passengers who lost their lives in this accident and their families," and bowed his head repeatedly, but he refrained from commenting on the cause of the accident, stating that they would wait for the government's investigation results.

In response to questions about whether there was negligence in aircraft maintenance or if there was reckless operation, he completely denied those claims.

He explained that there were no particular accident histories or abnormal signs.

Additionally, he stated that the aircraft involved in the accident had completed pre-departure and arrival inspections. But when asked about specific maintenance records, he said they had submitted everything to the government and did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, the parent company of Jeju Air, Aekyung Group, issued an apology today (Dec. 29) in the name of Chairman Jang Young-shin, stating, "We will do our utmost to support the accident recovery efforts at the Group level."

[Anchor]

What is the progress of the airline's recovery measures?

[Reporter]

First, they announced that they have dispatched a support team of 260 for the family members of the passengers to the accident site at Muan Airport.

Each family will be supported by two designated staff members.

They plan to secure accommodation in Gwangju, Mokpo, and Muan to provide for the families of the passengers who have come to the site.

Additionally, with Muan Airport being closed for the time being, they have decided to compensate schedule changes and cancellations for passengers whose departures have been disrupted.

Jeju Air stated that the aircraft involved in the accident is covered by a liability insurance of $1 billion, approximately 1.5 trillion won, and they will do their best to support the victims based on this.

Jeju Air has set up a contact number for passenger identification, and they reported that there were 4,310 inquiries just today.

This has been Choi Yoo-kyung from KBS News at Gimpo Airport.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jeju Air issues public apology, denies negligence in aircraft maintenance
    • 입력 2024-12-30 02:14:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

Let's find out the position and response of Jeju Air.

We will connect to our reporter at the Jeju Air desk at Gimpo Airport.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung, has Jeju Air revealed its stance on the cause of the accident?

[Reporter]

So, about five hours after the accident, around 2 PM, Jeju Air's CEO Kim Yi-bae personally issued a public apology.

He expressed, "I extend my deepest condolences and apologies to the passengers who lost their lives in this accident and their families," and bowed his head repeatedly, but he refrained from commenting on the cause of the accident, stating that they would wait for the government's investigation results.

In response to questions about whether there was negligence in aircraft maintenance or if there was reckless operation, he completely denied those claims.

He explained that there were no particular accident histories or abnormal signs.

Additionally, he stated that the aircraft involved in the accident had completed pre-departure and arrival inspections. But when asked about specific maintenance records, he said they had submitted everything to the government and did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, the parent company of Jeju Air, Aekyung Group, issued an apology today (Dec. 29) in the name of Chairman Jang Young-shin, stating, "We will do our utmost to support the accident recovery efforts at the Group level."

[Anchor]

What is the progress of the airline's recovery measures?

[Reporter]

First, they announced that they have dispatched a support team of 260 for the family members of the passengers to the accident site at Muan Airport.

Each family will be supported by two designated staff members.

They plan to secure accommodation in Gwangju, Mokpo, and Muan to provide for the families of the passengers who have come to the site.

Additionally, with Muan Airport being closed for the time being, they have decided to compensate schedule changes and cancellations for passengers whose departures have been disrupted.

Jeju Air stated that the aircraft involved in the accident is covered by a liability insurance of $1 billion, approximately 1.5 trillion won, and they will do their best to support the victims based on this.

Jeju Air has set up a contact number for passenger identification, and they reported that there were 4,310 inquiries just today.

This has been Choi Yoo-kyung from KBS News at Gimpo Airport.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망
랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌

랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌
긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항

긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항
실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항

실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.