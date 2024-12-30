News 9

Press briefings concluded for the day at Central Disaster Management Headquarters

[Anchor]

Let's check the situation at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport where the disaster response headquarters has been established.

Our reporter is at the government complex in Sejong.

Reporter Lee Seung-hoon, the announcement of the Ministry of Land's investigation results has been completed today (Dec. 29), can you summarize the current investigation status?

[Report]

Yes, that's correct.

With the conclusion of the fifth briefing at 7 PM, all briefings related to the accident by the Ministry of Land have concluded for today.

Based on the investigation results from the Ministry of Land so far, here’s what we know.

First, it has been confirmed that just before the accident, the airport authorities issued a 'bird strike warning' message to the aircraft, alerting it to a potential collision with birds.

Then, about a minute later, the aircraft sent a distress signal known as 'Mayday', and it is understood that during the urgent attempt to gain altitude and then land again, it passed the runway and collided with the outer wall.

There were repeated questions during today's briefing regarding the reasons for the aircraft reaching such a critical situation, and why the landing gear, which corresponds to the wheels during landing, did not deploy. However, the Ministry of Land stated that further investigation is necessary.

Typically, engine failure can be considered a result of bird strikes, but to questions regarding whether there is a connection between engine failure and landing gear failure, the Ministry of Land said that generally, there is no direct relation, but further investigation is needed for detailed answers.

Currently, the Ministry of Land has collected and is investigating two black boxes containing the aircraft's voice recordings and flight data.

Based on this, it is expected that a more detailed account of the accident will be revealed.

At the accident site, eight aviation accident investigators and nine aviation safety inspectors have been dispatched to collect on-site evidence, including the aircraft's flight logs.

Additionally, about 1,500 personnel, including firefighters, police, and military personnel, have been deployed to assist in the accident response and investigation.

This has been Lee Seung-hoon from KBS News at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, where the Central Disaster Response Headquarters has been established.

