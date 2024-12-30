Presidential Office to maintain 24-hour emergency response posture

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Presidential Office is maintaining a 24-hour emergency response posture centered around the National Situation Room.



The Prime Minister's Office is also under an acting system, but has stated that it is responding according to the manual, centered around the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



Since the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol was passed, the Presidential Office has had no public schedule.



About two hours after the incident occurred, an emergency meeting of senior secretaries was held, chaired by Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk.



Although the president is in a state of suspension, this appears to be a measure to reduce concerns and confusion regarding the incident response.



The Presidential Office announced that the Presidential Secretariat and the National Security Office will maintain a 24-hour emergency response posture centered around the National Situation Room.



It also reported that the results of discussions on inter-departmental cooperation measures were separately reported to acting President Choi Sang-mok.



The Prime Minister's Office also stated that it is currently supporting the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, which is the control tower, in accordance with the disaster response manual.



A Prime Minister's Office official explained, "Just because we are in an acting capacity does not mean that the response manual changes," adding that measures for recovery are being discussed through Central Disaster Headquarters meetings.



However, some point out that while there may be no issues with disaster response, having acting Prime Minister Choi handle the disaster recovery could negatively impact overall governance.



In fact, in past major disasters, the Prime Minister or the Minister of the Interior and Safety held the position of heading the Central Disaster Headquarters, and that it was not the role of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economy.



A Prime Minister's Office official stated, "Now that we are in an acting capacity, there may be limitations, but the government is responding as a system."



Meanwhile, President Yoon expressed his deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families through social media, stating that he believes the government will do its best.



This is the first time President Yoon has publicly expressed his stance on current issues since his suspension from duty.



KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



