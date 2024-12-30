News 9

Acting President Choi Sang-mok declares Muan County special disaster zone

입력 2024.12.30 (02:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok immediately activated the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and visited the disaster site.

The government has declared Muan County a special disaster area and designated a week, until January 4, as a national mourning period.

Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

Today (Dec. 29), Acting President Choi Sang-mok presided over three meetings of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in one day.

He expressed condolences for the victims of the disaster, urging all equipment and personnel to be mobilized for rescue efforts.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "As the acting head of government responsible for the safety and lives of the people, I feel an indescribable sorrow and regret."]

He emphasized that Muan County has been declared a special disaster area and that all necessary support, including assistance for bereaved families, will be provided.

He also announced that the week until January 4 would be designated as a national mourning period and that joint memorial altars would be set up nationwide.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "We have decided to install joint memorial altars at the Muan Airport site and in 17 cities and provinces including Jeonnam, Gwangju, Seoul, and Sejong to express condolences and mourning for the victims."]

At the disaster site, acting President Choi bowed his head in response to the families of the passengers who demanded real-time updates on the situation.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "(Please have someone that knows come to the 3rd floor.) I will do that. I will take some measures."]

Related ministries also moved quickly.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance activated a support task force for the accident and will assist acting President Choi in sharing information among ministries and implementing follow-up procedures such as budget allocation.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the main relevant ministry, has established an accident recovery headquarters at the site to investigate the cause of the accident and support bereaved families.

Korea Railroad Corporation has decided to operate special temporary KTX trains for the families of the passengers and other related parties.

Families of the passengers can use the high-speed train between Mokpo Station and Naju Station for free for two days.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Acting President Choi Sang-mok declares Muan County special disaster zone
    • 입력 2024-12-30 02:14:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok immediately activated the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and visited the disaster site.

The government has declared Muan County a special disaster area and designated a week, until January 4, as a national mourning period.

Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

Today (Dec. 29), Acting President Choi Sang-mok presided over three meetings of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in one day.

He expressed condolences for the victims of the disaster, urging all equipment and personnel to be mobilized for rescue efforts.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "As the acting head of government responsible for the safety and lives of the people, I feel an indescribable sorrow and regret."]

He emphasized that Muan County has been declared a special disaster area and that all necessary support, including assistance for bereaved families, will be provided.

He also announced that the week until January 4 would be designated as a national mourning period and that joint memorial altars would be set up nationwide.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "We have decided to install joint memorial altars at the Muan Airport site and in 17 cities and provinces including Jeonnam, Gwangju, Seoul, and Sejong to express condolences and mourning for the victims."]

At the disaster site, acting President Choi bowed his head in response to the families of the passengers who demanded real-time updates on the situation.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "(Please have someone that knows come to the 3rd floor.) I will do that. I will take some measures."]

Related ministries also moved quickly.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance activated a support task force for the accident and will assist acting President Choi in sharing information among ministries and implementing follow-up procedures such as budget allocation.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the main relevant ministry, has established an accident recovery headquarters at the site to investigate the cause of the accident and support bereaved families.

Korea Railroad Corporation has decided to operate special temporary KTX trains for the families of the passengers and other related parties.

Families of the passengers can use the high-speed train between Mokpo Station and Naju Station for free for two days.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망
랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌

랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌
긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항

긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항
실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항

실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.