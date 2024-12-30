Two surviving crew members transported and receiving treatment at hospitals in Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Among the 181 passengers, the only survivors are two crew members who were in the tail section.



They have been transported to Seoul and are currently getting treatment.



Let's connect to our reporter at Ewha Womans University Medical Center.



Reporter Won Dong-hee, what is the condition of the crew members who were transported there?



[Report]



Yes, the survivor who was transferred to Ewha Womans University Medical Center is a male crew member in his 30s who was rescued at the scene.



There was a briefing from the hospital regarding the patient's condition a short while ago.



The hospital stated that he suffered multiple fractures and is currently in the intensive care unit, but his life is not in danger.



Let's hear from the hospital director.



[Joo Woong/Ewha Womans University Medical Center Director: "He is being closely monitored in the intensive care unit and receiving pain relief. He mentioned, 'When I woke up, I found that I had been rescued.'"]



This male crew member left Mokpo Korean Hospital around 1 PM today (Dec. 29) and arrived here around 4:20 PM.



The hospital indicated that he will need to receive treatment in the intensive care unit for at least two weeks.



Another survivor, a female crew member in her 20s, was transferred from Mokpo Central Hospital to Asan Medical Center in Seoul.



The female crew member has sustained injuries, but it has been confirmed that her life is not in danger.



Both surviving crew members were in the tail section of the aircraft at the time of the accident.



It is presumed that they experienced less impact from the accident because they were seated at the very back.



The two survivors are expected to receive treatment at the hospitals they were transferred to for some time.



This has been a report from Ewha Womans University Medical Center.



