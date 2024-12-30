News 9

What has and has not been confirmed about the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster

입력 2024.12.30 (02:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yes, let's go deeper with reporter Kim Jun-beom.

It is an aircraft accident, but the loss of life is just too great.

What could be the reason?

[Reporter]

The probability of survival in an aircraft accident is low, but if we look back at the process of the disaster, there were 'at least three' major impacts.

During the belly landing, there was the first 'impact' when attempting to brake on the runway, then the second 'impact' with the airport's outer wall, and finally an 'explosion'.

Impact, another impact, and then an explosion….

It seems that this chain of impacts led to the result of 'mostly fatalities'.

[Anchor]

Many of the bodies were found outside the aircraft fuselage, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, it was a short time, but let's break it down by the moments of impact.

As you can see, when the fuselage began to land, the aircraft appeared relatively intact.

Hypothetically, if the braking had been successful, there might have been more survivors.

However, it hit the outer wall and exploded, and the fuselage was shattered.

Given the emergency situation, all passengers would have been wearing their seatbelts, but it seems there was no way to withstand that level of impact.

[Anchor]

Didn't the fire after the explosion also increase the loss of life?

[Reporter]

We cannot rule out that possibility.

According to records, it took 43 minutes for the initial response.

It wasn't just the aviation fuel that burned; the aircraft fuselage, metal, and plastic also burned, likely producing a lot of toxic gas.

There may have been cases where people died not from the impact but from the fire.

Of course, this is a possibility, and confirmation of the cause of death through autopsies is necessary.

[Anchor]

Let's also look at the cause of the accident.

There is speculation that the aircraft collided with birds, and it seems that the landing gear did not operate properly.

What could be the connection between these two?

[Reporter]

It seems almost certain that the engine malfunctioned due to the bird strike, based on the statements of surviving crew members and footage from the time of the accident.

The failure of the landing gear to deploy is also clear from the footage.

However, it is still unclear why the landing gear did not deploy.

Whether the engine failure caused issues with the wheel drive system, or if the captain or co-pilot failed to deploy the landing gear during manual operation, that causal relationship has not yet been confirmed.

This is something that needs to be investigated.

[Anchor]

I heard that this passenger aircraft returned shortly after it departed for Beijing, recently.

Is there any connection to this accident?

[Reporter]

So, that part was captured during the reporting process and I checked. The aircraft involved in the accident, HL8088, did return to Incheon on its way to Beijing two days prior.

However, the reason for that return was reported differently by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport as passenger disturbance, while Jeju Air cited an emergency situation. Regardless, the return two days prior was due to a human incident, not a material incident, and it is not directly connected to this accident.

[Anchor]

As mentioned in previous reports, how can we view the relationship between the number of flights and the accident?

[Reporter]

According to experts, if the operating time before the accident exceeds a certain number of hours, it is problematic, but if it is below that, it is not, and there is no absolute standard for this.

What is more important is whether there were any malfunctions or issues with the aircraft and what kind of maintenance it received; this information has more weight. However, the recent malfunction and maintenance history of the accident-incurred aircraft has not yet been confirmed.

In particular, it is important to know if there were any issues or maintenance related to the engine output and landing gear drive that were problematic today, and if there were, the fact that it had been on many flights recently could be one of the cumulative reasons.

[Anchor]

The runway at Muan Airport is shorter than those at Incheon and Gimpo airports.

How should we view this aspect?

[Reporter]

The runway at Muan Airport is 2,800 meters.

It is slightly longer than those at Cheongju or Daegu airports, but it is indeed shorter than those at Incheon or Gimpo airports. However, it is difficult to say that the runway length itself caused the accident.

However, as you have seen repeatedly in the footage, the damage increased as it passed the end of the runway and collided with the outer wall, leading to an explosion.

If the runway had been a bit longer, it might not have collided with the outer wall.

In that case, we could say that the damage might have been somewhat less.

[Anchor]

As you mentioned, it is indeed too early to speculate on the cause, and a thorough investigation should be conducted. What aspects will be contentious?

[Reporter]

The most urgent priority is reconstructing the events of the incident.

From the bird activity warning received at 8:54 to the first impact on the runway at 9:03, that 9-minute window is the golden time of this disaster.

It is crucial to reconstruct this event down to the second.

The last major incident involving a national airline was the Asiana Airlines accident at San Francisco Airport in July 2013, where the first report took 11 months.

It is important to focus investigative capabilities to shorten this period as much as possible.

[Anchor]

Yes, thank you for the information.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • What has and has not been confirmed about the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster
    • 입력 2024-12-30 02:14:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yes, let's go deeper with reporter Kim Jun-beom.

It is an aircraft accident, but the loss of life is just too great.

What could be the reason?

[Reporter]

The probability of survival in an aircraft accident is low, but if we look back at the process of the disaster, there were 'at least three' major impacts.

During the belly landing, there was the first 'impact' when attempting to brake on the runway, then the second 'impact' with the airport's outer wall, and finally an 'explosion'.

Impact, another impact, and then an explosion….

It seems that this chain of impacts led to the result of 'mostly fatalities'.

[Anchor]

Many of the bodies were found outside the aircraft fuselage, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, it was a short time, but let's break it down by the moments of impact.

As you can see, when the fuselage began to land, the aircraft appeared relatively intact.

Hypothetically, if the braking had been successful, there might have been more survivors.

However, it hit the outer wall and exploded, and the fuselage was shattered.

Given the emergency situation, all passengers would have been wearing their seatbelts, but it seems there was no way to withstand that level of impact.

[Anchor]

Didn't the fire after the explosion also increase the loss of life?

[Reporter]

We cannot rule out that possibility.

According to records, it took 43 minutes for the initial response.

It wasn't just the aviation fuel that burned; the aircraft fuselage, metal, and plastic also burned, likely producing a lot of toxic gas.

There may have been cases where people died not from the impact but from the fire.

Of course, this is a possibility, and confirmation of the cause of death through autopsies is necessary.

[Anchor]

Let's also look at the cause of the accident.

There is speculation that the aircraft collided with birds, and it seems that the landing gear did not operate properly.

What could be the connection between these two?

[Reporter]

It seems almost certain that the engine malfunctioned due to the bird strike, based on the statements of surviving crew members and footage from the time of the accident.

The failure of the landing gear to deploy is also clear from the footage.

However, it is still unclear why the landing gear did not deploy.

Whether the engine failure caused issues with the wheel drive system, or if the captain or co-pilot failed to deploy the landing gear during manual operation, that causal relationship has not yet been confirmed.

This is something that needs to be investigated.

[Anchor]

I heard that this passenger aircraft returned shortly after it departed for Beijing, recently.

Is there any connection to this accident?

[Reporter]

So, that part was captured during the reporting process and I checked. The aircraft involved in the accident, HL8088, did return to Incheon on its way to Beijing two days prior.

However, the reason for that return was reported differently by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport as passenger disturbance, while Jeju Air cited an emergency situation. Regardless, the return two days prior was due to a human incident, not a material incident, and it is not directly connected to this accident.

[Anchor]

As mentioned in previous reports, how can we view the relationship between the number of flights and the accident?

[Reporter]

According to experts, if the operating time before the accident exceeds a certain number of hours, it is problematic, but if it is below that, it is not, and there is no absolute standard for this.

What is more important is whether there were any malfunctions or issues with the aircraft and what kind of maintenance it received; this information has more weight. However, the recent malfunction and maintenance history of the accident-incurred aircraft has not yet been confirmed.

In particular, it is important to know if there were any issues or maintenance related to the engine output and landing gear drive that were problematic today, and if there were, the fact that it had been on many flights recently could be one of the cumulative reasons.

[Anchor]

The runway at Muan Airport is shorter than those at Incheon and Gimpo airports.

How should we view this aspect?

[Reporter]

The runway at Muan Airport is 2,800 meters.

It is slightly longer than those at Cheongju or Daegu airports, but it is indeed shorter than those at Incheon or Gimpo airports. However, it is difficult to say that the runway length itself caused the accident.

However, as you have seen repeatedly in the footage, the damage increased as it passed the end of the runway and collided with the outer wall, leading to an explosion.

If the runway had been a bit longer, it might not have collided with the outer wall.

In that case, we could say that the damage might have been somewhat less.

[Anchor]

As you mentioned, it is indeed too early to speculate on the cause, and a thorough investigation should be conducted. What aspects will be contentious?

[Reporter]

The most urgent priority is reconstructing the events of the incident.

From the bird activity warning received at 8:54 to the first impact on the runway at 9:03, that 9-minute window is the golden time of this disaster.

It is crucial to reconstruct this event down to the second.

The last major incident involving a national airline was the Asiana Airlines accident at San Francisco Airport in July 2013, where the first report took 11 months.

It is important to focus investigative capabilities to shorten this period as much as possible.

[Anchor]

Yes, thank you for the information.
김준범
김준범 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망

무안공항 제주항공 여객기 참사…179명 사망
랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌

랜딩기어 내리지 않은 채…동체 착륙 끝에 충돌
긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항

긴박했던 현장 수색…신원 확인 난항
실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항

실종자 수색 마무리…이 시각 무안공항
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.