Political parties to halt political disputes to focus on accident recovery

[Anchor]

The political sphere has also expressed condolences and urged that every effort be made for rescue operations until the end.

They have decided to temporarily halt political disputes and to fully support the resolution of the situation.

Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the details.

[Report]

In response to the unexpected news of the disaster, the political sphere expressed their condolences in unison.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Leader of the People Power Party and Floor Leader: "I express my deep condolences. The People Power Party will do everything we can to support."]

[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims."]

Both parties immediately began efforts to manage the accident and investigate the circumstances.

The People Power Party held an emergency meeting with its members from the National Assembly's Interior and Safety Committee and the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee to establish an aircraft accident response committee.

They visited the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters to discuss the circumstances of the accident and recovery measures, and tomorrow, the party leadership and the response committee plan to visit the accident site to assess recovery measures.

[Kim Dae-sik/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "At times like this, the political sphere must unite. The National Assembly and the government will cooperate to ensure there is no vacuum in governance and take the lead in accident recovery and restoring people's livelihoods."]

The Democratic Party, which urgently convened a Supreme Council meeting, decided to form a special committee for aircraft accident measures to focus on situation assessment, accident recovery support, and assistance for the bereaved families.

Immediately after the meeting, Leader Lee Jae-myung headed to Muan Airport to meet with the families of the victims.

[Jo Seung-rae/Chief Spokesperson of the Democratic Party: "Rather than communication between the ruling and opposition parties, I believe it is appropriate for the government to be at the center of resolving this situation, while the political sphere supports and assists the government."]

Both parties also agreed to temporarily halt political disputes, with the Democratic Party stating that it would postpone the scheduled 'emergency martial law issue inquiry' and other committee schedules in order to focus on accident recovery.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

