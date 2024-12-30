[News Today] JEJU AIR JET CRASH-LANDS
[LEAD]
During its landing attempt, the aircraft's landing gear was not deployed, which led to the pilot attempting a belly landing. This is a situation where the plane lands on its underside. Unable to stop, the aircraft ultimately collided with the runway barrier.
[REPORT]
A plane is approaching the runway.
The footage shows that its landing gear was not deployed for the touchdown.
It landed on its belly, and due to the impact from the crash landing, flames and smoke rise from the plane.
Lee Geun-yeong / Witness
The plane crash-landed on the ground and was continuing to slide, leaving skid marks.
The jet continued to skid fast. It failed to stop and slammed into a wall at the end of the runway.
A huge explosion followed soon.
The plane was severely damaged beyond recognition with only its tail section left visible.
Lee Jeong-hyun / Chief, Muan Fire Station
The plane was destroyed in unidentifiable state with only part of its tail left.
Analysis of the jet's black box or flight recorder will likely shed light on why it could not deploy the landing gear as shown in the footage and what caused the malfunction.
Yu Kyung-soo / Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
When landing gear malfunctions, there are ways to deploy it either automatically or manually. The reasons for the malfunction will be identified through analysis of the flight recorder.
The transport ministry said that it takes at least six month or as long as three years to identify the exact cause of a passenger jet's crash.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.