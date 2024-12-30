[News Today] VICTIMS MOSTLY FROM GWANGJU,JEONNAM

[LEAD]

Now Muan International Airport is located in the southwestern Jeollanam-do Province. It's the region's only international gateway. Most passengers, coming mainly from Gwangju and nearby areas, used a travel agency based in Gwangju.



[REPORT]

Anxious families of passengers arrive at the airport.



As the explanation of the incident and identification of passengers were delayed, tearful shouting ensued.



Passenger's Family / (VOICE MODIFIED)

They say we shouldn't be here like this. A proper plan is needed as it gets cold at night. Nobody is taking responsibility.



A total of 181 people were on board the plane.



The local government identified 81 of them as Gwangju residents, while 76 were from other Jeollanam-do areas.



Muan Airport is the only international airport in the southwestern part of Korea, which explains why most of the victims were from Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province.



Some passengers were known to have traveled in a package tour provided by a travel agency in Gwangju.



Most of the passengers were aged between 40 and 69.



The youngest passenger was a 3-year-old boy, with 15 other minors also on board.



Ju Jong-wan / Transport Ministry

We will do everything to examine the settlement issues on site and provide assistance to the families.



The Gwangju city government has designated a week-long mourning period and has set up a joint memorial altar at the May 18 Democracy Square.



The health ministry plans to assist the victims' families with on-site emergency medical care, counseling, and funeral procedures.