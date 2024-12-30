[News Today] JET CRASH KILLS FAMILIES, COUPLES

News Today

[LEAD]
Among those on board were a couple about to marry and a family celebrating an 80th birthday. Devastating news overwhelmed their families, who are left in tears, shattered by grief.

[REPORT]
Hoping for a miracle and praying that their loved ones have survived, relatives of the plane crash victims gathered at Muan International Airport.

But when the first list of fatalities is announced five hours after the accident, the feeling of unfathomable sorrow fills the room.

A couple lost their youngest daughter, who was to get married next spring, and a future son-in-law who was to join the family soon.

They are devastated to hear the heartbreaking news of the daughter who was killed just before the wedding.

Passenger's family / (VOICE MODIFIED)
My youngest daughter. She was to get married on March 9. She was traveling with her fiance. It's too hard to take.

Local government officials are also among the victims.

Eight former and incumbent officials from Hwasun-gun County Office took the doomed flight to celebrate a colleague's last days at work.

Five officials from Jeollanam-do Office of Education who had held gatherings since becoming assistant directors at the same time also died in the plane crash.

Among the victims are nine family members who took the trip to Thailand to celebrate an 80th birthday.

Many of the passengers were on a five-day tour package departing for Bangkok from Muan on Christmas day.

Passenger's family/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
It's beyond expression. It's heartbreaking to be watching it from afar.

To the victims, who took the trip to spend the holiday season with their loved ones, friends and coworkers, it was the final journey of their lives.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.