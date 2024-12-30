News Today

[News Today] ARREST WARRANT SOUGHT FOR YOON

입력 2024.12.30 (15:53) 수정 2024.12.30 (15:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.



[LEAD]
We now turn to domestic politics. President Yoon Suk Yeol has not complied with his third summons from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. He asserts the summons is unlawful. Today, the joint investigation team has formally requested the Seoul Western District Court to issue an arrest warrant for President Yoon.

[REPORT]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning before 10 a.m. Sunday.

But Yoon did not show up.

He rejected the summons for the third time, as he did on December 18 and last Wednesday.

Yoon is known to have not submitted a report on his selection of lawyers or discussed security procedures for his appearance.

The investigation office is considering seeking an arrest warrant for the president, as he has rejected its third subpoena.

With the president's refusal to appear on Sunday, the CIO convened a meeting presided by its chief.

It plans to discuss with the police and decide on the new directions of its investigation.

In response, the president's aide said that issues over procedural legitimacy, including the investigative authority, should be resolved.

Yoon Gap-geun / Lawyer for President Yoon Suk Yeol (Dec. 28)
The CIO lacks authority to investigate an insurrection case. This is not about appearing or not appearing. We'll accept summons only when it is legitimate.

But the current law stipulates that the CIO can investigate related offenses found during a probe into abuse of power by a high-ranking official.

There are no problems with the CIO's questioning of the president, since the summonses were issued in the name of its joint investigation team with police who have the authority to look into an insurrection case.

Kim Kyung-soo / Lawyer for KBS
A joint investigation team, which includes police, has the authority to investigate insurrection charges against president. Since there is concept of related offenses, it is possible to probe insurrection charges as part of an investigation into power abuse.

Investigators now target the president, as most of those involved in the emergency martial law decree have been questioned.

The CIO-police joint investigation team said that it asked the Seoul Western District Court to issue an arrest warrant for Yoon at midnight on Monday.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ARREST WARRANT SOUGHT FOR YOON
    • 입력 2024-12-30 15:53:33
    • 수정2024-12-30 15:54:12
    News Today


[LEAD]
We now turn to domestic politics. President Yoon Suk Yeol has not complied with his third summons from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. He asserts the summons is unlawful. Today, the joint investigation team has formally requested the Seoul Western District Court to issue an arrest warrant for President Yoon.

[REPORT]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning before 10 a.m. Sunday.

But Yoon did not show up.

He rejected the summons for the third time, as he did on December 18 and last Wednesday.

Yoon is known to have not submitted a report on his selection of lawyers or discussed security procedures for his appearance.

The investigation office is considering seeking an arrest warrant for the president, as he has rejected its third subpoena.

With the president's refusal to appear on Sunday, the CIO convened a meeting presided by its chief.

It plans to discuss with the police and decide on the new directions of its investigation.

In response, the president's aide said that issues over procedural legitimacy, including the investigative authority, should be resolved.

Yoon Gap-geun / Lawyer for President Yoon Suk Yeol (Dec. 28)
The CIO lacks authority to investigate an insurrection case. This is not about appearing or not appearing. We'll accept summons only when it is legitimate.

But the current law stipulates that the CIO can investigate related offenses found during a probe into abuse of power by a high-ranking official.

There are no problems with the CIO's questioning of the president, since the summonses were issued in the name of its joint investigation team with police who have the authority to look into an insurrection case.

Kim Kyung-soo / Lawyer for KBS
A joint investigation team, which includes police, has the authority to investigate insurrection charges against president. Since there is concept of related offenses, it is possible to probe insurrection charges as part of an investigation into power abuse.

Investigators now target the president, as most of those involved in the emergency martial law decree have been questioned.

The CIO-police joint investigation team said that it asked the Seoul Western District Court to issue an arrest warrant for Yoon at midnight on Monday.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국토부 “블랙박스 분석 시작”…미 보잉사 관계자 등 입국 예정

국토부 “블랙박스 분석 시작”…미 보잉사 관계자 등 입국 예정
사망자 146명 신원 확인…<br>이 시각 무안공항 대합실

사망자 146명 신원 확인…이 시각 무안공항 대합실
사고 현장 수색 재개…<br>이 시각 사고 현장

사고 현장 수색 재개…이 시각 사고 현장
국민의힘 권영세 비상대책위원장 취임…“비상계엄·탄핵 걱정 끼쳐 깊이 사과”

국민의힘 권영세 비상대책위원장 취임…“비상계엄·탄핵 걱정 끼쳐 깊이 사과”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.