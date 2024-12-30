[News Today] ARREST WARRANT SOUGHT FOR YOON
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
We now turn to domestic politics. President Yoon Suk Yeol has not complied with his third summons from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. He asserts the summons is unlawful. Today, the joint investigation team has formally requested the Seoul Western District Court to issue an arrest warrant for President Yoon.
[REPORT]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning before 10 a.m. Sunday.
But Yoon did not show up.
He rejected the summons for the third time, as he did on December 18 and last Wednesday.
Yoon is known to have not submitted a report on his selection of lawyers or discussed security procedures for his appearance.
The investigation office is considering seeking an arrest warrant for the president, as he has rejected its third subpoena.
With the president's refusal to appear on Sunday, the CIO convened a meeting presided by its chief.
It plans to discuss with the police and decide on the new directions of its investigation.
In response, the president's aide said that issues over procedural legitimacy, including the investigative authority, should be resolved.
Yoon Gap-geun / Lawyer for President Yoon Suk Yeol (Dec. 28)
The CIO lacks authority to investigate an insurrection case. This is not about appearing or not appearing. We'll accept summons only when it is legitimate.
But the current law stipulates that the CIO can investigate related offenses found during a probe into abuse of power by a high-ranking official.
There are no problems with the CIO's questioning of the president, since the summonses were issued in the name of its joint investigation team with police who have the authority to look into an insurrection case.
Kim Kyung-soo / Lawyer for KBS
A joint investigation team, which includes police, has the authority to investigate insurrection charges against president. Since there is concept of related offenses, it is possible to probe insurrection charges as part of an investigation into power abuse.
Investigators now target the president, as most of those involved in the emergency martial law decree have been questioned.
The CIO-police joint investigation team said that it asked the Seoul Western District Court to issue an arrest warrant for Yoon at midnight on Monday.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ARREST WARRANT SOUGHT FOR YOON
-
- 입력 2024-12-30 15:53:33
- 수정2024-12-30 15:54:12
[LEAD]
We now turn to domestic politics. President Yoon Suk Yeol has not complied with his third summons from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. He asserts the summons is unlawful. Today, the joint investigation team has formally requested the Seoul Western District Court to issue an arrest warrant for President Yoon.
[REPORT]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning before 10 a.m. Sunday.
But Yoon did not show up.
He rejected the summons for the third time, as he did on December 18 and last Wednesday.
Yoon is known to have not submitted a report on his selection of lawyers or discussed security procedures for his appearance.
The investigation office is considering seeking an arrest warrant for the president, as he has rejected its third subpoena.
With the president's refusal to appear on Sunday, the CIO convened a meeting presided by its chief.
It plans to discuss with the police and decide on the new directions of its investigation.
In response, the president's aide said that issues over procedural legitimacy, including the investigative authority, should be resolved.
Yoon Gap-geun / Lawyer for President Yoon Suk Yeol (Dec. 28)
The CIO lacks authority to investigate an insurrection case. This is not about appearing or not appearing. We'll accept summons only when it is legitimate.
But the current law stipulates that the CIO can investigate related offenses found during a probe into abuse of power by a high-ranking official.
There are no problems with the CIO's questioning of the president, since the summonses were issued in the name of its joint investigation team with police who have the authority to look into an insurrection case.
Kim Kyung-soo / Lawyer for KBS
A joint investigation team, which includes police, has the authority to investigate insurrection charges against president. Since there is concept of related offenses, it is possible to probe insurrection charges as part of an investigation into power abuse.
Investigators now target the president, as most of those involved in the emergency martial law decree have been questioned.
The CIO-police joint investigation team said that it asked the Seoul Western District Court to issue an arrest warrant for Yoon at midnight on Monday.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.