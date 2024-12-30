[News Today] DIPLOMATIC AND SECURITY CONCERNS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Under the acting presidency, uncertainties in South Korea's foreign and security sectors have increased. The shift to the new U.S. administration and ongoing diplomatic efforts will now inevitably be impacted. Concerns over security readiness are also rising.
[REPORT]
Immediately after another acting president took office, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul spoke on the phone with Philip Goldberg, the U.S. ambassador to Korea.
Goldberg confirmed 'unwavering support for strong U.S.-South Korea alliance' and emphasized the importance of maintaining 'continued close communication.'
The U.S. ambassador had said on December 14th right after the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol that "the U.S. always supports Korea's democratic and constitutional process," but didn't make similar comments this time.
After Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's acting presidency began, Washington resumed all diplomatic and security events that had been suspended following the martial law incident.
It remains to be seen if U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Korea would take place as planned.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok has inherited diplomatic decision-making and military commanding authorities, but since he was an economy and finance minister, concerns rise over his handling of diplomatic and security issues.
There are projections that preparations for the Trump administration which launches on January 20th and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation South Korea 2025 slated for October 2025 will be disrupted.
The organizing committee for the APEC Summit was headed by the Prime Minister. However, it wasn't clear who stood to take over the prime minister's authority when his duties were suspended, prompting the Ministry of Government Legislation to examine the matter.
The decision maker for APEC event preparations has essentially disappeared.
The Ministry of National Defense currently run by the Vice Minister caused concerns to mount over security vacuum as most high-ranking military officials are being investigated for treason.
The government emphasizes that South Korea's readiness against North Korea remains intact and the nation's diplomatic policies will also proceed consistently. However, the absence of leadership in foreign affairs and security areas seems inevitable under the unprecedented case of an acting president replacing another acting president.'
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] DIPLOMATIC AND SECURITY CONCERNS
-
- 입력 2024-12-30 15:57:36
- 수정2024-12-30 15:57:49
[LEAD]
Under the acting presidency, uncertainties in South Korea's foreign and security sectors have increased. The shift to the new U.S. administration and ongoing diplomatic efforts will now inevitably be impacted. Concerns over security readiness are also rising.
[REPORT]
Immediately after another acting president took office, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul spoke on the phone with Philip Goldberg, the U.S. ambassador to Korea.
Goldberg confirmed 'unwavering support for strong U.S.-South Korea alliance' and emphasized the importance of maintaining 'continued close communication.'
The U.S. ambassador had said on December 14th right after the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol that "the U.S. always supports Korea's democratic and constitutional process," but didn't make similar comments this time.
After Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's acting presidency began, Washington resumed all diplomatic and security events that had been suspended following the martial law incident.
It remains to be seen if U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Korea would take place as planned.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok has inherited diplomatic decision-making and military commanding authorities, but since he was an economy and finance minister, concerns rise over his handling of diplomatic and security issues.
There are projections that preparations for the Trump administration which launches on January 20th and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation South Korea 2025 slated for October 2025 will be disrupted.
The organizing committee for the APEC Summit was headed by the Prime Minister. However, it wasn't clear who stood to take over the prime minister's authority when his duties were suspended, prompting the Ministry of Government Legislation to examine the matter.
The decision maker for APEC event preparations has essentially disappeared.
The Ministry of National Defense currently run by the Vice Minister caused concerns to mount over security vacuum as most high-ranking military officials are being investigated for treason.
The government emphasizes that South Korea's readiness against North Korea remains intact and the nation's diplomatic policies will also proceed consistently. However, the absence of leadership in foreign affairs and security areas seems inevitable under the unprecedented case of an acting president replacing another acting president.'
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.