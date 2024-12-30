News Today

[News Today] DIPLOMATIC AND SECURITY CONCERNS

입력 2024.12.30 (15:57) 수정 2024.12.30 (15:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.



[LEAD]
Under the acting presidency, uncertainties in South Korea's foreign and security sectors have increased. The shift to the new U.S. administration and ongoing diplomatic efforts will now inevitably be impacted. Concerns over security readiness are also rising.

[REPORT]
Immediately after another acting president took office, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul spoke on the phone with Philip Goldberg, the U.S. ambassador to Korea.

Goldberg confirmed 'unwavering support for strong U.S.-South Korea alliance' and emphasized the importance of maintaining 'continued close communication.'

The U.S. ambassador had said on December 14th right after the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol that "the U.S. always supports Korea's democratic and constitutional process," but didn't make similar comments this time.

After Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's acting presidency began, Washington resumed all diplomatic and security events that had been suspended following the martial law incident.
It remains to be seen if U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Korea would take place as planned.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has inherited diplomatic decision-making and military commanding authorities, but since he was an economy and finance minister, concerns rise over his handling of diplomatic and security issues.

There are projections that preparations for the Trump administration which launches on January 20th and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation South Korea 2025 slated for October 2025 will be disrupted.

The organizing committee for the APEC Summit was headed by the Prime Minister. However, it wasn't clear who stood to take over the prime minister's authority when his duties were suspended, prompting the Ministry of Government Legislation to examine the matter.

The decision maker for APEC event preparations has essentially disappeared.

The Ministry of National Defense currently run by the Vice Minister caused concerns to mount over security vacuum as most high-ranking military officials are being investigated for treason.

The government emphasizes that South Korea's readiness against North Korea remains intact and the nation's diplomatic policies will also proceed consistently. However, the absence of leadership in foreign affairs and security areas seems inevitable under the unprecedented case of an acting president replacing another acting president.'

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] DIPLOMATIC AND SECURITY CONCERNS
    • 입력 2024-12-30 15:57:36
    • 수정2024-12-30 15:57:49
    News Today


[LEAD]
Under the acting presidency, uncertainties in South Korea's foreign and security sectors have increased. The shift to the new U.S. administration and ongoing diplomatic efforts will now inevitably be impacted. Concerns over security readiness are also rising.

[REPORT]
Immediately after another acting president took office, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul spoke on the phone with Philip Goldberg, the U.S. ambassador to Korea.

Goldberg confirmed 'unwavering support for strong U.S.-South Korea alliance' and emphasized the importance of maintaining 'continued close communication.'

The U.S. ambassador had said on December 14th right after the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol that "the U.S. always supports Korea's democratic and constitutional process," but didn't make similar comments this time.

After Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's acting presidency began, Washington resumed all diplomatic and security events that had been suspended following the martial law incident.
It remains to be seen if U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Korea would take place as planned.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has inherited diplomatic decision-making and military commanding authorities, but since he was an economy and finance minister, concerns rise over his handling of diplomatic and security issues.

There are projections that preparations for the Trump administration which launches on January 20th and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation South Korea 2025 slated for October 2025 will be disrupted.

The organizing committee for the APEC Summit was headed by the Prime Minister. However, it wasn't clear who stood to take over the prime minister's authority when his duties were suspended, prompting the Ministry of Government Legislation to examine the matter.

The decision maker for APEC event preparations has essentially disappeared.

The Ministry of National Defense currently run by the Vice Minister caused concerns to mount over security vacuum as most high-ranking military officials are being investigated for treason.

The government emphasizes that South Korea's readiness against North Korea remains intact and the nation's diplomatic policies will also proceed consistently. However, the absence of leadership in foreign affairs and security areas seems inevitable under the unprecedented case of an acting president replacing another acting president.'
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국토부 “블랙박스 분석 시작”…미 보잉사 관계자 등 입국 예정

국토부 “블랙박스 분석 시작”…미 보잉사 관계자 등 입국 예정
사망자 146명 신원 확인…<br>이 시각 무안공항 대합실

사망자 146명 신원 확인…이 시각 무안공항 대합실
사고 현장 수색 재개…<br>이 시각 사고 현장

사고 현장 수색 재개…이 시각 사고 현장
국민의힘 권영세 비상대책위원장 취임…“비상계엄·탄핵 걱정 끼쳐 깊이 사과”

국민의힘 권영세 비상대책위원장 취임…“비상계엄·탄핵 걱정 끼쳐 깊이 사과”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.