[News Today] DIPLOMATIC AND SECURITY CONCERNS

입력 2024-12-30 15:57:36 수정 2024-12-30 15:57:49







[LEAD]

Under the acting presidency, uncertainties in South Korea's foreign and security sectors have increased. The shift to the new U.S. administration and ongoing diplomatic efforts will now inevitably be impacted. Concerns over security readiness are also rising.



[REPORT]

Immediately after another acting president took office, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul spoke on the phone with Philip Goldberg, the U.S. ambassador to Korea.



Goldberg confirmed 'unwavering support for strong U.S.-South Korea alliance' and emphasized the importance of maintaining 'continued close communication.'



The U.S. ambassador had said on December 14th right after the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol that "the U.S. always supports Korea's democratic and constitutional process," but didn't make similar comments this time.



After Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's acting presidency began, Washington resumed all diplomatic and security events that had been suspended following the martial law incident.

It remains to be seen if U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Korea would take place as planned.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok has inherited diplomatic decision-making and military commanding authorities, but since he was an economy and finance minister, concerns rise over his handling of diplomatic and security issues.



There are projections that preparations for the Trump administration which launches on January 20th and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation South Korea 2025 slated for October 2025 will be disrupted.



The organizing committee for the APEC Summit was headed by the Prime Minister. However, it wasn't clear who stood to take over the prime minister's authority when his duties were suspended, prompting the Ministry of Government Legislation to examine the matter.



The decision maker for APEC event preparations has essentially disappeared.



The Ministry of National Defense currently run by the Vice Minister caused concerns to mount over security vacuum as most high-ranking military officials are being investigated for treason.



The government emphasizes that South Korea's readiness against North Korea remains intact and the nation's diplomatic policies will also proceed consistently. However, the absence of leadership in foreign affairs and security areas seems inevitable under the unprecedented case of an acting president replacing another acting president.'