Why was a localizer installed on a concrete wall at Muan Airport?

[Anchor]

You have seen the concerns raised about structures that could cause significant damage to aircraft.

So, why was a solid concrete structure built on a high mound to set up a localizer at Muan Airport? Is it a violation of regulations? This raises questions.

Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.

[Report]

The orange antenna-shaped localizer is located near the starting point of the runway at Incheon International Airport.

It is installed slightly protruding above the flat ground, which is different from the localizer at Muan Airport that is on a convex mound of concrete.

Incheon Airport, built on reclaimed land, has runways with nearly the same elevation at both ends, allowing for installation on flat ground. However, at Muan Airport, the elevation on the south side where the localizer is located is lower than that on the north side of the runway, so the height was adjusted with a mound.

[Kim Kwang-il/Professor of Aviation Operations, Shilla University: "(The localizer) must be installed parallel to the runway. It is a device that allows aircraft to approach the runway at a 3-degree angle."]

However, there has not yet been a clear explanation from the authorities regarding why concrete was piled on top of a dirt mound.

Relevant guidelines state, "Aviation obstacles should be designed and manufactured to break easily, and should not damage aircraft in the event of a collision."

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport stated that there are concrete structures in Yeosu and Pohang-Gyeongju airports, but they are currently verifying related regulations and overseas cases.

[Joo Jong-wan/Director of Aviation Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "There are concrete structures, and there are also some in pile form, and it has been understood that there is no established standardized condition."]

CNN reported that experts pointed out the need to closely examine whether this structure meets international airport design standards.

This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.

