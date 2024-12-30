News 9

Localizer’s role in S. Korea’s aviation disaster

입력 2024.12.30 (22:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is a special KBS 9 o'clock news.

Among the 181 passengers, only two survived.

Today (12.30), we will focus on the cause of the largest aviation disaster in South Korea's history and the questions surrounding it.

First, let's look at the analysis that points to the collision with the equipment, specifically the 'localizer', as a significant cause of the accident before the aircraft headed towards the airport's outer wall.

At night or in poor visibility, pilots sometimes attempt to land using only their instruments.

In this case, the localizer helps the aircraft align with the runway centerline by sending out radio signals to ensure a safe landing.

But why has the localizer, which is also installed at other airports, been singled out as the primary cause of the accident this time?

First, reporter Oh Dae-sung will analyze this.

[Report]

This is a satellite image of the southern end of the runway at Muan Airport taken in September.

There is a structure not far from the end of the runway.

This is the localizer, a landing guidance safety facility.

In photos taken before the disaster, the localizer inside the airport boundary wall can be seen.

A concrete structure is protruding from a mound of dirt, with an antenna installed on top of it.

The total height is about 4 meters.

However, after the accident, only traces of the broken structure remain.

The Jeju Air passenger plane declared an emergency and changed its landing direction by 180 degrees, entering the runway but failed to reduce speed, crashing into the localizer structure and exploding.

The structure was located 264 meters from the end of the runway, with the boundary wall 59 meters further back.

Some experts suggest that if there had not been a solid concrete structure beyond the runway, the passenger plane might have been able to run further and stop in an open area, potentially reducing the damage.

[Song Byeong-heum/Emeritus Professor, Korea Aerospace University: "If there is a localizer antenna, it should be designed to be flexible, like a straw, so that it breaks upon impact. While there will be some damage, it should be minimal. There are airports both abroad and in our country that have implemented this. However, there is no need to do it that way."]

Abroad, it is further argued that there should not be any structures in that location, identifying it as a decisive cause of the disaster.

[Geoffrey Thomas/Aviation Industry Analyst/Airline News: "I haven't done the research but I would say that absolutely contravenes international standards to have that wall there. No question about it."]

In 2015, in Japan, an Asiana Airlines passenger plane veered off the runway and collided with an antenna, but there were no solid obstacles in front of the runway, and there were no fatalities.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport stated that further investigation is needed to determine how much the localizer affected the accident.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-sung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Localizer’s role in S. Korea’s aviation disaster
    • 입력 2024-12-30 22:48:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is a special KBS 9 o'clock news.

Among the 181 passengers, only two survived.

Today (12.30), we will focus on the cause of the largest aviation disaster in South Korea's history and the questions surrounding it.

First, let's look at the analysis that points to the collision with the equipment, specifically the 'localizer', as a significant cause of the accident before the aircraft headed towards the airport's outer wall.

At night or in poor visibility, pilots sometimes attempt to land using only their instruments.

In this case, the localizer helps the aircraft align with the runway centerline by sending out radio signals to ensure a safe landing.

But why has the localizer, which is also installed at other airports, been singled out as the primary cause of the accident this time?

First, reporter Oh Dae-sung will analyze this.

[Report]

This is a satellite image of the southern end of the runway at Muan Airport taken in September.

There is a structure not far from the end of the runway.

This is the localizer, a landing guidance safety facility.

In photos taken before the disaster, the localizer inside the airport boundary wall can be seen.

A concrete structure is protruding from a mound of dirt, with an antenna installed on top of it.

The total height is about 4 meters.

However, after the accident, only traces of the broken structure remain.

The Jeju Air passenger plane declared an emergency and changed its landing direction by 180 degrees, entering the runway but failed to reduce speed, crashing into the localizer structure and exploding.

The structure was located 264 meters from the end of the runway, with the boundary wall 59 meters further back.

Some experts suggest that if there had not been a solid concrete structure beyond the runway, the passenger plane might have been able to run further and stop in an open area, potentially reducing the damage.

[Song Byeong-heum/Emeritus Professor, Korea Aerospace University: "If there is a localizer antenna, it should be designed to be flexible, like a straw, so that it breaks upon impact. While there will be some damage, it should be minimal. There are airports both abroad and in our country that have implemented this. However, there is no need to do it that way."]

Abroad, it is further argued that there should not be any structures in that location, identifying it as a decisive cause of the disaster.

[Geoffrey Thomas/Aviation Industry Analyst/Airline News: "I haven't done the research but I would say that absolutely contravenes international standards to have that wall there. No question about it."]

In 2015, in Japan, an Asiana Airlines passenger plane veered off the runway and collided with an antenna, but there were no solid obstacles in front of the runway, and there were no fatalities.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport stated that further investigation is needed to determine how much the localizer affected the accident.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-sung.
오대성
오대성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

활주로 끝 264m 거리에 ‘콘크리트 둔덕’…왜?

활주로 끝 264m 거리에 ‘콘크리트 둔덕’…왜?
참사 하루 만에 동일 기종 회항<br>…또 ‘랜딩기어 이상’

참사 하루 만에 동일 기종 회항…또 ‘랜딩기어 이상’
사고 기종, 하루 평균 14시간 <br>이상 날았다…“강도 높은 조사”

사고 기종, 하루 평균 14시간 이상 날았다…“강도 높은 조사”
희생자 10여 명 신원 미확인…이름 호명되자 울음

희생자 10여 명 신원 미확인…이름 호명되자 울음
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.