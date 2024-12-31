News 9

Left engine may have failed due to bird strike in S. Korea's tragedy

입력 2024.12.31 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Among the various questions surrounding this tragedy, our reporting team was able to infer some details through the flight path just before the accident.

It has been confirmed that there were issues not only with the right engine, as initially reported, but also with the left engine, and records show that the flight altitude changed rapidly, possibly due to this.

Reporters Bang Jun-won and Lee Do-yoon will provide further details.

[Report]

Flames erupt from the right engine of the aircraft, followed immediately by white smoke.

This moment has drawn attention as a potential bird strike.

However, let’s shift our focus to the left engine.

Upon detailed analysis of the footage, the flames are small but clearly visible.

The only difference is the size compared to the right engine; the color and dispersion are almost identical.

[Go Seung-hee/Professor, Department of Aeronautical Science and Flight Operation, Silla University: "(It can be inferred that) a few birds likely entered the right engine, and some of them may have struck the fuselage, while one or two may have entered the left engine."]

KBS commissioned two current pilots and experts to analyze the video.

They agreed that there is a high possibility that the left engine also experienced a bird strike.

It is uncertain whether there was a total loss of engine power or just a partial loss, but if both engines were completely shut down, it would effectively make piloting impossible.

[Go Seung-hee/Professor, Department of Aeronautical Science and Flight Operation, Silla University: "If you turn off the engine while driving a car, the steering wheel will turn halfway and then lock up. It becomes stiff. That is hydraulic pressure. An aircraft operates similarly."]

Once the control stick starts to stop, manual operation becomes virtually impossible.

[Go Seung-hee/Professor, Department of Aeronautical Science and Flight Operation, Silla University: "(In training) we confirmed that it stiffens in just 10 to 15 minutes, and turning itself becomes impossible. Even with two people, it couldn't be done. We tried it."]

The abnormal flight path observed during the return process also suggests the possibility of simultaneous failure of both engines.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Left engine may have failed due to bird strike in S. Korea's tragedy
    • 입력 2024-12-31 00:04:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

Among the various questions surrounding this tragedy, our reporting team was able to infer some details through the flight path just before the accident.

It has been confirmed that there were issues not only with the right engine, as initially reported, but also with the left engine, and records show that the flight altitude changed rapidly, possibly due to this.

Reporters Bang Jun-won and Lee Do-yoon will provide further details.

[Report]

Flames erupt from the right engine of the aircraft, followed immediately by white smoke.

This moment has drawn attention as a potential bird strike.

However, let’s shift our focus to the left engine.

Upon detailed analysis of the footage, the flames are small but clearly visible.

The only difference is the size compared to the right engine; the color and dispersion are almost identical.

[Go Seung-hee/Professor, Department of Aeronautical Science and Flight Operation, Silla University: "(It can be inferred that) a few birds likely entered the right engine, and some of them may have struck the fuselage, while one or two may have entered the left engine."]

KBS commissioned two current pilots and experts to analyze the video.

They agreed that there is a high possibility that the left engine also experienced a bird strike.

It is uncertain whether there was a total loss of engine power or just a partial loss, but if both engines were completely shut down, it would effectively make piloting impossible.

[Go Seung-hee/Professor, Department of Aeronautical Science and Flight Operation, Silla University: "If you turn off the engine while driving a car, the steering wheel will turn halfway and then lock up. It becomes stiff. That is hydraulic pressure. An aircraft operates similarly."]

Once the control stick starts to stop, manual operation becomes virtually impossible.

[Go Seung-hee/Professor, Department of Aeronautical Science and Flight Operation, Silla University: "(In training) we confirmed that it stiffens in just 10 to 15 minutes, and turning itself becomes impossible. Even with two people, it couldn't be done. We tried it."]

The abnormal flight path observed during the return process also suggests the possibility of simultaneous failure of both engines.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

활주로 끝 264m 거리에 ‘콘크리트 둔덕’…왜?

활주로 끝 264m 거리에 ‘콘크리트 둔덕’…왜?
참사 하루 만에 동일 기종 회항<br>…또 ‘랜딩기어 이상’

참사 하루 만에 동일 기종 회항…또 ‘랜딩기어 이상’
사고 기종, 하루 평균 14시간 <br>이상 날았다…“강도 높은 조사”

사고 기종, 하루 평균 14시간 이상 날았다…“강도 높은 조사”
희생자 10여 명 신원 미확인…이름 호명되자 울음

희생자 10여 명 신원 미확인…이름 호명되자 울음
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.