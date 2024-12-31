Landing gear failure raises questions in S. Korea's aviation tragedy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are several questions surrounding the failure of the "landing gear" on the aircraft involved in the accident.



It remains unclear whether all the backup systems failed, and if so, whether there were other defects in the aircraft that need to be investigated.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung reports.



[Report]



The three wheels that assist the takeoff and landing of the aircraft, known as 'landing gear,' are similar to those of a tricycle.



They deploy during landing to absorb the impact on the aircraft and reduce speed.



In the accident aircraft, none of the three deployed properly.



Initial speculation focused on a potential issue with the right engine, where sparks were visibly seen.



However, even if one engine fails, the hydraulic system that operates the landing gear can still function with the remaining engine.



The government has emphasized that the engine failure and landing gear malfunction are not necessarily related.



[Yoo Kyung-soo/Director of Aviation Safety Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Dec. 29: "There is no case where engine failure and landing gear failure are interlinked..."]



If there was an issue with the hydraulic system, an accumulator that supplies pressure in emergencies could be used, but it appears that this also did not function.



If the electrical signals completely fail, a manual system can be used as a last resort.



However, the manual system that uses gravity to drop the landing gear takes about 30 seconds to operate.



[Song Byeong-heum/Emeritus Professor, Korea Aerospace University: "It is possible to infer either that there was no time to use the manual system or that it was attempted but failed due to a system malfunction."]



Experts say it is highly unusual for all three backup systems to fail.



Whether the crew had no time to respond to the sudden incident or whether there was another mechanical defect will be key points in the ongoing investigation.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



