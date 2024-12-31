Identities of about 10 victims unconfirmed due to severe damage
On the second day of the disaster, the identities of 164 out of 179 victims have been confirmed so far.
Due to severe mutilation of the bodies, the identities of about 10 individuals have not yet been confirmed.
The police have requested DNA analysis from the National Forensic Service to confirm the identities of the victims.
Kim Hyun-joo reports.
[Report]
Family members of the victims have been observing the accident recovery situation at Muan Airport for the second day.
As the names of the identified victims are called out, cries erupt.
The process of confirming the identities of the victims continued with fingerprint collection and passport verification.
The bereaved families also went through a procedure to visually identify the bodies temporarily stored in the airport hangar.
The number of victims whose identities have been confirmed through personal belongings is just over 90% of the total.
Most of the aircraft were destroyed and burned, leading to severe mutilation of the bodies, making identification difficult.
[Park Han-shin/Representative of the Jeju Air Crash Victims' Family Council: "They say it takes a lot of time to recover the bodies. We want them to urge the government to increase personnel to expedite the process."]
About 10% of the victims have not yet been identified.
The police have collected DNA from minors and victims whose fingerprints are difficult to analyze, as well as from their families, and have requested analysis from the National Forensic Service.
They plan to examine the DNA of all bodies found at the accident site before handing them over to the families.
[Na Won-oh/Head of the Investigation Division of Jeonnam Police Agency: "There could be a notification ten days later saying, 'This belongs to your father,' after the funeral has already been held. That’s why we cannot hand them over right now."]
Therefore, the entire funeral process is expected to be completed only after all DNA analyses are finished.
KBS News, Kim Hyun-joo.
