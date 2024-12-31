Same model returns a day after disaster for landing gear issue
However, today (12.30), the day after the disaster, another landing gear anomaly signal appeared in a Jeju Air aircraft of the same model.
This passenger plane made an emergency return shortly after takeoff, and the government immediately began an investigation.
Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the story.
[Report]
Inside the Jeju Air passenger plane heading from Gimpo to Jeju, an in-flight announcement about an emergency return is made about 30 minutes after takeoff.
["Due to a malfunction in the aircraft, we are unable to land at Jeju International Airport and will be returning to Gimpo International Airport."]
The passengers show signs of anxiety.
["They said there is some kind of malfunction. Please just let us land safely. Please go slowly...."]
The aircraft in question was Jeju Air flight 7C101, which was scheduled to depart Gimpo at 6:30 AM today and head to Jeju.
However, after takeoff, it returned to Gimpo Airport within an hour due to a 'landing gear' issue.
The aircraft that made the emergency return today was confirmed to be a Boeing B737-800, the same model as the one involved in yesterday's (29th) accident.
[Song Kyung-hoon/Head of Management Support at Jeju Air: "A signal indicating a problem with the landing gear was received shortly after takeoff. The captain judged that it would be better to return for inspection to ensure safe flight."]
Ultimately, the flight was replaced with another aircraft and resumed about two hours later, but 21 of the 161 passengers chose not to board due to anxiety and other reasons.
[Kim Dong-wook/Siheung City, Gyeonggi Province: "Some people were praying while sitting, and because it was the same issue, they were even more anxious...."]
As another landing gear issue occurred in the same model, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport immediately sent aviation safety inspectors to Jeju Air for an inspection.
Additionally, a comprehensive special inspection will be conducted on all 101 Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated domestically against domestic airlines.
This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
