Same model returns a day after disaster for landing gear issue

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



However, today (12.30), the day after the disaster, another landing gear anomaly signal appeared in a Jeju Air aircraft of the same model.



This passenger plane made an emergency return shortly after takeoff, and the government immediately began an investigation.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the story.



[Report]



Inside the Jeju Air passenger plane heading from Gimpo to Jeju, an in-flight announcement about an emergency return is made about 30 minutes after takeoff.



["Due to a malfunction in the aircraft, we are unable to land at Jeju International Airport and will be returning to Gimpo International Airport."]



The passengers show signs of anxiety.



["They said there is some kind of malfunction. Please just let us land safely. Please go slowly...."]



The aircraft in question was Jeju Air flight 7C101, which was scheduled to depart Gimpo at 6:30 AM today and head to Jeju.



However, after takeoff, it returned to Gimpo Airport within an hour due to a 'landing gear' issue.



The aircraft that made the emergency return today was confirmed to be a Boeing B737-800, the same model as the one involved in yesterday's (29th) accident.



[Song Kyung-hoon/Head of Management Support at Jeju Air: "A signal indicating a problem with the landing gear was received shortly after takeoff. The captain judged that it would be better to return for inspection to ensure safe flight."]



Ultimately, the flight was replaced with another aircraft and resumed about two hours later, but 21 of the 161 passengers chose not to board due to anxiety and other reasons.



[Kim Dong-wook/Siheung City, Gyeonggi Province: "Some people were praying while sitting, and because it was the same issue, they were even more anxious...."]



As another landing gear issue occurred in the same model, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport immediately sent aviation safety inspectors to Jeju Air for an inspection.



Additionally, a comprehensive special inspection will be conducted on all 101 Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated domestically against domestic airlines.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!