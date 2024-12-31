News 9

What happened in the 9 minutes from landing clearance to the hill collision?

입력 2024.12.31 (00:04)

[Anchor]

It was exactly 9 minutes from when the accident aircraft received landing permission to when it collided.

Reporter Hwang Kyung-joo has reconstructed what happened during those 9 minutes.

[Report]

The urgent accident situation began at 8:54 AM.

"Land on runway '01'," was the landing permission from the control tower.

The relief of soon finishing the flight was short-lived.

At 8:57 AM.

A warning from the control tower to be cautious of birds was issued.

Two minutes later.

The pilot shouted 'Mayday' three times.

He mentioned bird strike and going around as well.

While attempting to turn towards the West Sea and re-approach the runway, at 9:01 AM.

Landing was permitted on runway '19', the opposite of the initial landing attempt.

[Kang Jeong-hyun/Director of Aviation Operations, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "At this time, the pilot requested to land on '19' direction, but it is still under investigation whether it was due to a bird strike or any other reason."]

Thus began the belly landing.

The first point of contact with the ground was far from the runway's starting point.

At 9:02 AM.

There was an announcement that the aircraft touched down 1,200 meters past the total runway length of 2,800 meters, but the exact location is still under further investigation by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

[Joo Jong-wan/Director of Aviation Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "It seems necessary to hear opinions from aviation safety inspectors and investigators once again before making a judgment."]

From that point, the aircraft began to brake, but could not avoid the localizer.

This was at 9:03 AM.

After the mayday call, three special fire trucks and one ambulance from the airport fire department were dispatched urgently.

However, they could not determine the exact waiting point as they did not know the landing location.

This is Hwang Kyung-joo from KBS News.

