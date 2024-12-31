Search for personal belongings continues at plane crash site

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's look into the situation at the accident site.



With all the victims' bodies recovered, the search for personal belongings has continued throughout the day.



We will connect to our reporter on the scene.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin, how is the search operation progressing?



[Report]



Yes, as night fell, the accident site at Muan Airport has become so dark that visibility is nearly zero.



Currently, the search for personal belongings is ongoing with bright lights illuminating the area.



Due to the impact of the accident, the personal belongings of the passengers and debris from the aircraft are widely scattered around the accident site.



As a result, the search area has been extensively expanded beyond the airport perimeter into the surrounding brush.



The fire department is continuing the search operation while carefully checking each piece of debris.



Since items like identification cards and personal belongings can provide clues for identification, authorities are putting in maximum effort into the search operation even at night.



Investigators from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's Aviation and Railroad Accident Investigation Board also arrived at the accident site today (12.30) to assess the condition of the aircraft.



The tail wing of the accident passenger aircraft remains at the scene.



It is expected to be preserved at the site for the time being for forensic investigation and the upcoming investigation into the cause of the accident.



Some bereaved family members cautiously observed the tail wing and the search operation today.



They were unable to hide their grief as they called out the names of the victims.



At the airport's barbed wire fence, notes praying for the victims' souls were placed along with chrysanthemums on the ground.



This has been KBS News' Lee Ye-rin reporting from the site of the Jeju Air passenger aircraft disaster.



