Victims' families grieve throught the night, facing unbelievable reality

[Anchor]

At Muan Airport, relief tents have been set up since last night (12.29) for the bereaved families to stay.

The bereaved families, who lost their loved ones in an instant, curled up in the small tents and grieved throughout the night.

Reporter Oh Jung-hyun reports.

[Report]

Disaster relief tents filled the airport waiting area.

The bereaved families, who tried to lie down, could not sleep and spent a night of despair in tears.

[Jeju Air crash victim's family/voice altered: "We cried all night. Sometimes the crying couldn't be expressed outwardly, and we were just groaning inside...."]

The eldest daughter lowers her head in sorrow at the last image of her younger sister taken just before the trip. The second daughter, a victim of this plan crash, used to take on the role of the eldest son in a family with four daughters.

["Happy birthday."]

In the SNS chat room where the four sisters used to chat, there is only one person who has not replied.

[Jeju Air crash victim's family: "Our sister, she's the one who died. (Did she not read it?) No, she hasn't read it, so this 1 hasn't disappeared."]

Siblings who lost their parents in an instant.

They say the belongings and fingerprints belong to their parents, but it all feels unreal.

[Jeju Air crash victim's family/voice altered: "I thought my mother's body would be intact. It didn't look like our mom, but my brother pointed out some features and said it was mom...."]

There is also a son who could not face his father's corpse.

[Jeju Air crash victim's family: "It's severely damaged. I couldn't bear to see that last image. He was such a wonderful person, and remembering him like that wouldn't be right...."]

They hope there is no more pain....

The remaining family only wished for the eternal rest of their departed loved ones.

["Don't worry about anything and just rest in peace. Go well, I'm sorry for not being able to love you more."]

This is KBS News, Oh Jung-hyun.

