Stories of Thai victims from plane tragedy emerge

[Anchor]

The stories of two Thai individuals who were on the ill-fated flight are also being reported.

A university student in her twenties, who dreamed of becoming a flight attendant, boarded the plane to meet her mother living in Korea, while a woman in her forties, who has been residing in Korea, was returning from her hometown in Thailand.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok.

[Report]

22-year-old Sirithon dreamed of becoming an airline crew member.

She majored in aviation at Bangkok University and was set to graduate early next year.

[Thailand Amarin TV: "She was a very talented girl. She studied well and even received a scholarship."]

Sirithon boarded the flight to see her mother, who is married and living in Korea.

Her mother came to Muan Airport to greet her daughter but had to hear the news of the accident instead.

[Tirapat Jae/ Sirithon's Uncle: "My sister (Sirithon's mother) called me during the day to inform me about the accident. Until this morning, I never thought such a thing would happen."]

A father who cannot bear to put down his daughter's photo.

His daughter, 45-year-old Jongluk, had married a Korean several years ago and had been living in Naju, Jeollanam-do.

Earlier this month, the last time he saw his daughter was when she visited her hometown with her husband.

[Mun Choi Doungmanee/ Jongluk's Father: "This can happen to anyone. I have no choice but to accept the fact that my daughter will not return, no matter what I do."]

Before her return to Korea, according to hometown customs, he received 10,000 baht for funeral expenses.

He wants to send her off comfortably on her final journey with this money, which is about 430,000 won in our currency.

[Mun Choi Duongmani/ Jongluk's Father: "I hope to bring my daughter's body back to her hometown and conduct a proper funeral."]

The Thai Embassy in Seoul has decided to fly flags at half-mast until Jan. 4 in memory of the accident victims.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting for KBS News from Bangkok.

