News 9

Relatives and acquaintances pay their respects to Gwangju joint memorial site

입력 2024.12.31 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A wave of mourning continues to honor the victims of the tragedy.

A joint memorial altar has been set up in Gwangju, where the number of victims is the highest, and the flow of mourners has not ceased.

We connect to our reporter.

Son Min-joo, it’s getting late, what is the situation there?

[Report]

Yes, I am at the Gwangju joint memorial altar located at the 5.18 Democracy Plaza.

Citizens have been coming here all day to pay their respects to the victims.

Today (12.30), more than 2,300 citizens visited the Gwangju joint memorial altar to honor the spirits of the victims.

Since most of the victims are residents of Gwangju and Jeonnam Province, there were many relatives and acquaintances among the mourners.

Young students also came to mourn their friends who left too soon with tears.

Citizens expressed their sorrow as they mourned the victims.

[Park ○○/Friend of a victim, middle school student: "Whenever I pass by the neighborhood, I remember the things I did with that friend. Since I live next door to him, I think of him when I pass by that area."]

[Choi Hyung-seong/Dong-gu, Gwangju: "They could all be neighbors or acquaintances. It feels like family in some way."]

The local civic community also followed with a mourning procession.

Local religious communities, including Buddhism and Christianity, held memorial services for the victims, and local government leaders and members of the National Assembly also visited the memorial altar.

A joint memorial altar was also set up today at the Muan Sports Park in Jeonnam Province, where the tablets of over 140 identified victims were enshrined to receive mourners.

The Central Accident Response Headquarters has decided to set up joint memorial altars in 17 cities and provinces nationwide.

This has been Son Min-joo from KBS News at the Gwangju 5.18 Democracy Plaza.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Relatives and acquaintances pay their respects to Gwangju joint memorial site
    • 입력 2024-12-31 00:04:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

A wave of mourning continues to honor the victims of the tragedy.

A joint memorial altar has been set up in Gwangju, where the number of victims is the highest, and the flow of mourners has not ceased.

We connect to our reporter.

Son Min-joo, it’s getting late, what is the situation there?

[Report]

Yes, I am at the Gwangju joint memorial altar located at the 5.18 Democracy Plaza.

Citizens have been coming here all day to pay their respects to the victims.

Today (12.30), more than 2,300 citizens visited the Gwangju joint memorial altar to honor the spirits of the victims.

Since most of the victims are residents of Gwangju and Jeonnam Province, there were many relatives and acquaintances among the mourners.

Young students also came to mourn their friends who left too soon with tears.

Citizens expressed their sorrow as they mourned the victims.

[Park ○○/Friend of a victim, middle school student: "Whenever I pass by the neighborhood, I remember the things I did with that friend. Since I live next door to him, I think of him when I pass by that area."]

[Choi Hyung-seong/Dong-gu, Gwangju: "They could all be neighbors or acquaintances. It feels like family in some way."]

The local civic community also followed with a mourning procession.

Local religious communities, including Buddhism and Christianity, held memorial services for the victims, and local government leaders and members of the National Assembly also visited the memorial altar.

A joint memorial altar was also set up today at the Muan Sports Park in Jeonnam Province, where the tablets of over 140 identified victims were enshrined to receive mourners.

The Central Accident Response Headquarters has decided to set up joint memorial altars in 17 cities and provinces nationwide.

This has been Son Min-joo from KBS News at the Gwangju 5.18 Democracy Plaza.
손민주
손민주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

활주로 끝 264m 거리에 ‘콘크리트 둔덕’…왜?

활주로 끝 264m 거리에 ‘콘크리트 둔덕’…왜?
참사 하루 만에 동일 기종 회항<br>…또 ‘랜딩기어 이상’

참사 하루 만에 동일 기종 회항…또 ‘랜딩기어 이상’
사고 기종, 하루 평균 14시간 <br>이상 날았다…“강도 높은 조사”

사고 기종, 하루 평균 14시간 이상 날았다…“강도 높은 조사”
희생자 10여 명 신원 미확인…이름 호명되자 울음

희생자 10여 명 신원 미확인…이름 호명되자 울음
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.