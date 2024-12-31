News 9

Black box analysis begins in S. Korea's aviation disaster probe

[Anchor]

The key evidence that will reveal the cause and circumstances of this disaster, the analysis of the black box, has begun.

Officials from Boeing, the manufacturer of the aircraft, are also coming to Korea to participate in the investigation.

This is a report by reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu.

[Report]

Aviation accident investigators are searching for debris.

They are seen looking for the black box of the accident aircraft.

There are two types of black boxes.

One is the flight data recorder that records the movement of the aircraft, and the other is the cockpit voice recorder that saves conversations in the cockpit.

Both devices were recovered within 24 hours of the accident.

Since the accident occurred at the airport, they were found relatively quickly.

It is believed that data related to the engine and landing gear, which are key issues in the accident, will be contained in the black boxes.

However, the flight data recorder was partially damaged due to the impact of the fuselage being completely destroyed.

The more damage there is, the longer the analysis will take, and the Gimpo Airport testing and analysis center is currently checking the condition of the black box.

[Joo Jong-wan/Director of Aviation Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "(The black box) investigation will start tonight to review how feasible it is. Since this is a high-profile accident, I believe the accident investigation committee will conduct the investigation with a sense of urgency."]

If the damage is severe, the black boxes will need to be sent to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and the manufacturer, which could take several months to fully decode.

Officials from Boeing and the U.S. Transportation Safety Board are also entering the country to participate in the black box analysis.

The analysis of communications with the control tower is progressing faster than the black box analysis.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's accident investigation committee has interviewed two air traffic controllers who communicated with the accident aircraft.

They are cross-checking the process before and after the bird strike warning and the 'Mayday' communication.

This is Hwang Hyun-kyu from KBS News.

