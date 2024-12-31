[Expert Interview] Insight into the actident investigation
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
We will take a closer look at the investigation into the cause of the accident with an expert.
We have Dr. Byeon Soon-cheol, who was the head of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's Aviation Investigation Committee.
Welcome, Doctor.
Aviation accidents are indeed a specialized field.
How long have you been involved in investigation work?
[Anchor]
From the perspective of an investigation expert, how do you view this tragedy?
[Anchor]
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officially began the investigation today (12.30).
What do you think is the key point?
[Anchor]
If it is an issue related to pilot training, what specific aspects are you referring to?
[Anchor]
When you mention training, are you talking about simulation training?
[Anchor]
In a similar context, it is said that Jeju Air operates many flights.
What is your view on the issue of pilot fatigue?
[Anchor]
How do you assess the response at Muan International Airport?
There are also criticisms that the ground preparation was inadequate prior to the belly landing.
Video editing: Kim Sun-young
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [Expert Interview] Insight into the actident investigation
-
- 입력 2024-12-31 00:04:27
We will take a closer look at the investigation into the cause of the accident with an expert.
We have Dr. Byeon Soon-cheol, who was the head of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's Aviation Investigation Committee.
Welcome, Doctor.
Aviation accidents are indeed a specialized field.
How long have you been involved in investigation work?
[Anchor]
From the perspective of an investigation expert, how do you view this tragedy?
[Anchor]
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport officially began the investigation today (12.30).
What do you think is the key point?
[Anchor]
If it is an issue related to pilot training, what specific aspects are you referring to?
[Anchor]
When you mention training, are you talking about simulation training?
[Anchor]
In a similar context, it is said that Jeju Air operates many flights.
What is your view on the issue of pilot fatigue?
[Anchor]
How do you assess the response at Muan International Airport?
There are also criticisms that the ground preparation was inadequate prior to the belly landing.
Video editing: Kim Sun-young
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.