Rival parties focus on supporting bereaved families

[Anchor]



Both ruling and opposition parties are focusing on mourning and managing the aftermath of the incident.



For the time being, they have decided to refrain from political attacks related to current issues and to concentrate all efforts on dealing with the disaster.



Reporter Lee Seung-jae has the details.



[Report]



Upon arriving at Muan Airport, the leadership of the People Power Party met with the families of the victims and stated that they would do their utmost to manage the situation, clarify the facts, and support the bereaved families.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We are grieving and comforting the bereaved families with the same heart."]



[Bereaved Family: "Please find them..."]



Kwon Young-se, the emergency response committee chair, who went directly to Muan after taking office, also promised prompt support and management for the bereaved families.



[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "(Government officials) are doing their best to manage the situation and to properly escort the victims on their final journey."]



["Moment of silence."]



The Democratic Party held a supreme committee meeting and a disaster response meeting in Muan.



While identifying the cause is important, they stated that managing the aftermath is a priority and expressed their willingness to actively cooperate with the government.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(Centered around the Aviation Disaster Response Committee) we will do everything we can. We will actively cooperate with the central government, Jeonnam Province, and Gwangju City."]



They met with the bereaved families again today (12.30) following their meeting yesterday evening (12.29).



[Bereaved Family: "Such incidents should never happen again..."]



The National Assembly Speaker also met with the bereaved families to offer condolences.



[Bereaved Family: "Was it human error or a natural disaster...?"]



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "I believe that this incident occurred despite the possibility of saving lives, and therefore it is human error."]



Both parties have refrained from political disputes over current issues such as the appointment of constitutional court judges, and have postponed inquiries related to the martial law and the schedule for the National Assembly's special investigation committee, instead focusing on mourning.



Tomorrow (12.31), they will visit the joint memorial altar for the victims set up in the National Assembly to pay their respects collectively.



This is KBS News, Lee Seung-jae reporting.



