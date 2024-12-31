News 9

Rival parties focus on supporting bereaved families

입력 2024.12.31 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Both ruling and opposition parties are focusing on mourning and managing the aftermath of the incident.

For the time being, they have decided to refrain from political attacks related to current issues and to concentrate all efforts on dealing with the disaster.

Reporter Lee Seung-jae has the details.

[Report]

Upon arriving at Muan Airport, the leadership of the People Power Party met with the families of the victims and stated that they would do their utmost to manage the situation, clarify the facts, and support the bereaved families.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We are grieving and comforting the bereaved families with the same heart."]

[Bereaved Family: "Please find them..."]

Kwon Young-se, the emergency response committee chair, who went directly to Muan after taking office, also promised prompt support and management for the bereaved families.

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "(Government officials) are doing their best to manage the situation and to properly escort the victims on their final journey."]

["Moment of silence."]

The Democratic Party held a supreme committee meeting and a disaster response meeting in Muan.

While identifying the cause is important, they stated that managing the aftermath is a priority and expressed their willingness to actively cooperate with the government.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(Centered around the Aviation Disaster Response Committee) we will do everything we can. We will actively cooperate with the central government, Jeonnam Province, and Gwangju City."]

They met with the bereaved families again today (12.30) following their meeting yesterday evening (12.29).

[Bereaved Family: "Such incidents should never happen again..."]

The National Assembly Speaker also met with the bereaved families to offer condolences.

[Bereaved Family: "Was it human error or a natural disaster...?"]

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "I believe that this incident occurred despite the possibility of saving lives, and therefore it is human error."]

Both parties have refrained from political disputes over current issues such as the appointment of constitutional court judges, and have postponed inquiries related to the martial law and the schedule for the National Assembly's special investigation committee, instead focusing on mourning.

Tomorrow (12.31), they will visit the joint memorial altar for the victims set up in the National Assembly to pay their respects collectively.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-jae reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rival parties focus on supporting bereaved families
    • 입력 2024-12-31 00:31:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

Both ruling and opposition parties are focusing on mourning and managing the aftermath of the incident.

For the time being, they have decided to refrain from political attacks related to current issues and to concentrate all efforts on dealing with the disaster.

Reporter Lee Seung-jae has the details.

[Report]

Upon arriving at Muan Airport, the leadership of the People Power Party met with the families of the victims and stated that they would do their utmost to manage the situation, clarify the facts, and support the bereaved families.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We are grieving and comforting the bereaved families with the same heart."]

[Bereaved Family: "Please find them..."]

Kwon Young-se, the emergency response committee chair, who went directly to Muan after taking office, also promised prompt support and management for the bereaved families.

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "(Government officials) are doing their best to manage the situation and to properly escort the victims on their final journey."]

["Moment of silence."]

The Democratic Party held a supreme committee meeting and a disaster response meeting in Muan.

While identifying the cause is important, they stated that managing the aftermath is a priority and expressed their willingness to actively cooperate with the government.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(Centered around the Aviation Disaster Response Committee) we will do everything we can. We will actively cooperate with the central government, Jeonnam Province, and Gwangju City."]

They met with the bereaved families again today (12.30) following their meeting yesterday evening (12.29).

[Bereaved Family: "Such incidents should never happen again..."]

The National Assembly Speaker also met with the bereaved families to offer condolences.

[Bereaved Family: "Was it human error or a natural disaster...?"]

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "I believe that this incident occurred despite the possibility of saving lives, and therefore it is human error."]

Both parties have refrained from political disputes over current issues such as the appointment of constitutional court judges, and have postponed inquiries related to the martial law and the schedule for the National Assembly's special investigation committee, instead focusing on mourning.

Tomorrow (12.31), they will visit the joint memorial altar for the victims set up in the National Assembly to pay their respects collectively.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-jae reporting.
이승재
이승재 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

활주로 끝 264m 거리에 ‘콘크리트 둔덕’…왜?

활주로 끝 264m 거리에 ‘콘크리트 둔덕’…왜?
참사 하루 만에 동일 기종 회항<br>…또 ‘랜딩기어 이상’

참사 하루 만에 동일 기종 회항…또 ‘랜딩기어 이상’
사고 기종, 하루 평균 14시간 <br>이상 날았다…“강도 높은 조사”

사고 기종, 하루 평균 14시간 이상 날았다…“강도 높은 조사”
희생자 10여 명 신원 미확인…이름 호명되자 울음

희생자 10여 명 신원 미확인…이름 호명되자 울음
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.