News 9

World leaders mourn, share sorrow with the Korean people

입력 2024.12.31 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The victims of this tragedy are being mourned overseas as well.

Leaders from various countries, including the United States, have expressed their heartfelt condolences, and the Pope has prayed for the victims and their families.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.

[Report]

Pope Francis, appearing at the window of his study, offers prayers for the victims of the Muan Airport tragedy.

[Pope Francis: "I extend my condolences to the many families in Korea who are grieving due to the plane crash. I pray for the survivors and the deceased."]

Leaders from around the world also shared in their sorrow.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed that he was 'deeply saddened' by the significant loss of life, stating that 'as close allies, the American People share deep bonds of friendship with South Korean people,' and promised unwavering support.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, conveyed deep condolences to the entire Republic of Korea, while King Charles III and the Prime Minister of the UK, and the German Chancellor also sent their heartfelt condolences.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is currently engaged in war, remarked that "the loss of life is an immeasurable tragedy," and stated, "I will share this sorrow with the people of Korea."

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba shigeru also sent a message of condolence, and Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a telegram of sympathy.

[Mao Ning/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "(President Xi Jinping) expressed deep condolences to the victims, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured."]

Messages of solidarity have also come from countries in Latin America, on the other side of the globe, expressing their support for the Korean people.

The world is sending heartfelt condolences filled with warmth in response to this tragic year-end accident.

This is Lee Hwa-jin for KBS News in Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • World leaders mourn, share sorrow with the Korean people
    • 입력 2024-12-31 00:31:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

The victims of this tragedy are being mourned overseas as well.

Leaders from various countries, including the United States, have expressed their heartfelt condolences, and the Pope has prayed for the victims and their families.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.

[Report]

Pope Francis, appearing at the window of his study, offers prayers for the victims of the Muan Airport tragedy.

[Pope Francis: "I extend my condolences to the many families in Korea who are grieving due to the plane crash. I pray for the survivors and the deceased."]

Leaders from around the world also shared in their sorrow.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed that he was 'deeply saddened' by the significant loss of life, stating that 'as close allies, the American People share deep bonds of friendship with South Korean people,' and promised unwavering support.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, conveyed deep condolences to the entire Republic of Korea, while King Charles III and the Prime Minister of the UK, and the German Chancellor also sent their heartfelt condolences.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is currently engaged in war, remarked that "the loss of life is an immeasurable tragedy," and stated, "I will share this sorrow with the people of Korea."

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba shigeru also sent a message of condolence, and Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a telegram of sympathy.

[Mao Ning/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "(President Xi Jinping) expressed deep condolences to the victims, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured."]

Messages of solidarity have also come from countries in Latin America, on the other side of the globe, expressing their support for the Korean people.

The world is sending heartfelt condolences filled with warmth in response to this tragic year-end accident.

This is Lee Hwa-jin for KBS News in Paris.
이화진
이화진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

활주로 끝 264m 거리에 ‘콘크리트 둔덕’…왜?

활주로 끝 264m 거리에 ‘콘크리트 둔덕’…왜?
참사 하루 만에 동일 기종 회항<br>…또 ‘랜딩기어 이상’

참사 하루 만에 동일 기종 회항…또 ‘랜딩기어 이상’
사고 기종, 하루 평균 14시간 <br>이상 날았다…“강도 높은 조사”

사고 기종, 하루 평균 14시간 이상 날았다…“강도 높은 조사”
희생자 10여 명 신원 미확인…이름 호명되자 울음

희생자 10여 명 신원 미확인…이름 호명되자 울음
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.