World leaders mourn, share sorrow with the Korean people

[Anchor]



The victims of this tragedy are being mourned overseas as well.



Leaders from various countries, including the United States, have expressed their heartfelt condolences, and the Pope has prayed for the victims and their families.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.



[Report]



Pope Francis, appearing at the window of his study, offers prayers for the victims of the Muan Airport tragedy.



[Pope Francis: "I extend my condolences to the many families in Korea who are grieving due to the plane crash. I pray for the survivors and the deceased."]



Leaders from around the world also shared in their sorrow.



U.S. President Joe Biden expressed that he was 'deeply saddened' by the significant loss of life, stating that 'as close allies, the American People share deep bonds of friendship with South Korean people,' and promised unwavering support.



Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, conveyed deep condolences to the entire Republic of Korea, while King Charles III and the Prime Minister of the UK, and the German Chancellor also sent their heartfelt condolences.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is currently engaged in war, remarked that "the loss of life is an immeasurable tragedy," and stated, "I will share this sorrow with the people of Korea."



Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba shigeru also sent a message of condolence, and Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a telegram of sympathy.



[Mao Ning/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "(President Xi Jinping) expressed deep condolences to the victims, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured."]



Messages of solidarity have also come from countries in Latin America, on the other side of the globe, expressing their support for the Korean people.



The world is sending heartfelt condolences filled with warmth in response to this tragic year-end accident.



This is Lee Hwa-jin for KBS News in Paris.



