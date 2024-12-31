New Year's events canceled after plane tragedy

동영상 고정 취소

In order to mourn the victims of the tragedy, New Year's events and concerts have been canceled across the country.



A cruise company that held a fireworks show on the Han River on the day of the tragedy has been banned from operating for six months.



Han Seung-yeon reports.



[Report]



Pohang, Gyeongbuk is where large crowds gather to see the first sunrise of the new year.



The city of Pohang has decided to cancel the year-end and New Year’s events and set up a memorial space for the victims of the passenger plane tragedy.



[Pohang City Official: "We decided to cancel the official events to welcome the new year with a calm mind as it has been designated as a national mourning period."]



Local governments along the East Coast, including Gangneung and Samcheok in Gangwon Province, have also canceled or scaled down their year-end events.



New Year’s Eve events scheduled along the West Coast, including Taean and Seocheon in Chungnam Province, have also been canceled one after another.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government has decided to hold the Bosingak bell-ringing ceremony scheduled for tomorrow (12.31) night simply, in a mood of mourning.



[Jung Han-wool/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "I just came out for a moment for the year-end, but I think it’s right to cancel national events like this."]



A concert held on the day of the tragedy began with a tribute to the victims.



Singer Sung Si-kyung started the concert with a moment of silence for the victims, while singer Lim Young-woong expressed his deep sorrow.



Singers Cho Yong-pil and Lee Seung-hwan have decided not to hold their concerts scheduled for Jan. 4 in order to mourn the victims.



KBS and the three major terrestrial broadcasters have also canceled live broadcasts of year-end award ceremonies, including the Acting Awards and Entertainment Awards.



Meanwhile, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has imposed a six-month operating ban on a cruise company that held the fireworks show on the Han River on the day of the tragedy.



The company proceeded with the event despite the city’s request for cancellation and later apologized after facing public backlash.



This is Han Seung-yeon from KBS News.



