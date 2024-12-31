News 9

CIO requests arrest warrant for President Yoon from court

입력 2024.12.31 (00:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Attention is increasing regarding the background of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO)' decision to launch a sudden forced investigation against President Yoon.

It is analyzed that the fact that President Yoon's side has essentially remained unresponsive despite three summons notifications played a significant role.

Next, we have a report from Jin Sun-min.

[Report]

The CIO's deadline for President Yoon Suk Yeol's attendance, set for the third time, was yesterday (12.29).

Ultimately, as President Yoon refused to attend, at midnight when the date changed to today (12.30), the CIO swiftly requested an arrest warrant from the court.

They had sent attendance requests three times on the 18th, 25th, and yesterday, but it seems that President Yoon's side even refused to receive them.

The CIO has decided to forcibly secure the president's physical presence, believing that President Yoon, who is a suspect in the charge of insurrection, did not respond to the attendance request without justifiable reasons.

[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "In ordinary cases where there have been three refusals to summon, the likelihood of an arrest warrant being issued is high. However, there are variables due to issues of investigative jurisdiction and the special status of the president..."]

Last week, the prosecution indicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and included President Yoon's charges of insurrection in the indictment.

It seems that the CIO, which has already received the case from the prosecution, has also judged that there is less justification to further delay a direct investigation.

However, there are various interpretations regarding why the CIO requested the arrest warrant from the Seoul Western District Court instead of the legally designated Seoul Central District Court.

Some interpret it as a decision made while weighing the possibility of warrant issuance, but the CIO explained that they could file a case in the jurisdictional court considering the location of the crime or evidence, mentioning that the presidential residence is located in the jurisdiction of the Seoul Western District Court in Yongsan-gu.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • CIO requests arrest warrant for President Yoon from court
    • 입력 2024-12-31 00:59:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

Attention is increasing regarding the background of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO)' decision to launch a sudden forced investigation against President Yoon.

It is analyzed that the fact that President Yoon's side has essentially remained unresponsive despite three summons notifications played a significant role.

Next, we have a report from Jin Sun-min.

[Report]

The CIO's deadline for President Yoon Suk Yeol's attendance, set for the third time, was yesterday (12.29).

Ultimately, as President Yoon refused to attend, at midnight when the date changed to today (12.30), the CIO swiftly requested an arrest warrant from the court.

They had sent attendance requests three times on the 18th, 25th, and yesterday, but it seems that President Yoon's side even refused to receive them.

The CIO has decided to forcibly secure the president's physical presence, believing that President Yoon, who is a suspect in the charge of insurrection, did not respond to the attendance request without justifiable reasons.

[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "In ordinary cases where there have been three refusals to summon, the likelihood of an arrest warrant being issued is high. However, there are variables due to issues of investigative jurisdiction and the special status of the president..."]

Last week, the prosecution indicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and included President Yoon's charges of insurrection in the indictment.

It seems that the CIO, which has already received the case from the prosecution, has also judged that there is less justification to further delay a direct investigation.

However, there are various interpretations regarding why the CIO requested the arrest warrant from the Seoul Western District Court instead of the legally designated Seoul Central District Court.

Some interpret it as a decision made while weighing the possibility of warrant issuance, but the CIO explained that they could file a case in the jurisdictional court considering the location of the crime or evidence, mentioning that the presidential residence is located in the jurisdiction of the Seoul Western District Court in Yongsan-gu.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.
진선민
진선민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

활주로 끝 264m 거리에 ‘콘크리트 둔덕’…왜?

활주로 끝 264m 거리에 ‘콘크리트 둔덕’…왜?
참사 하루 만에 동일 기종 회항<br>…또 ‘랜딩기어 이상’

참사 하루 만에 동일 기종 회항…또 ‘랜딩기어 이상’
사고 기종, 하루 평균 14시간 <br>이상 날았다…“강도 높은 조사”

사고 기종, 하루 평균 14시간 이상 날았다…“강도 높은 조사”
희생자 10여 명 신원 미확인…이름 호명되자 울음

희생자 10여 명 신원 미확인…이름 호명되자 울음
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.