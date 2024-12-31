Acting President Choi visits Muan Airport to meet bereaved families

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok visited Muan Airport in Jeollanam-do today (12.30) to mourn the victims and meet with their families.



Acting President Choi stated that he would operate a unified support center to assist the bereaved families and inspect the entire aviation operation system.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.



[Report]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok first visited the joint memorial altar set up near Muan Airport in Jeollanam-do.



He wrote in the guestbook that he would create a safer country and laid flowers in front of the portrait of the deceased.



He then held a meeting with the bereaved families at Muan Airport.



The families requested quick identification and the establishment of memorial altars, to which Acting President Choi responded that he would do his best to address these issues.



Acting President Choi also chaired the fourth meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.



He promised to mobilize all available resources to prioritize the wishes of the bereaved families, including transparently disclosing the accident investigation process.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "We will operate a unified support center with all agencies participating, centered around the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, to explain and resolve any concerns or frustrations the bereaved families may have as early as possible."]



In particular, he instructed the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to conduct an emergency safety inspection of the entire aviation operation system.



Acting President Choi also visited the National Assembly and met with Speaker Woo Won-shik.



This was his first National Assembly schedule since becoming acting president.



Acting President Choi and Speaker Woo exchanged opinions on accident recovery measures and support for the bereaved families.



However, the meeting was held in private, and it was stated that they could not confirm whether they discussed current political issues.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



