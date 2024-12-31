[News Today] HONORING PLANE CRASH VICTIMS

Memorial altars have been set up nationwide for the victims of the Jeju Airlines tragedy. Despite the winter chill, mourners continue to gather, paying respects to the lives tragically lost.



People enter a space where a joint memorial altar has been set up for the victims of Sunday's plane crash.



They lay white chrysanthemums to pay their respects.



Choi Byung-sam / Osan resident

They lost their lives so unexpectedly. I hope they will rest in peace.



Among the victims are four residents of Osan, Gyeonggi-do Province.



Two teenage girls, their mother and youngest brother who was still in elementary school took a trip together to celebrate their grandfather's 80th birthday.



Their friends were devastated to hear about the sudden tragedy.



The young students have a hard time holding back their tears.



It's equally difficult for the adults.



Kim Saet-byeol / Osan resident

As a mother of a school-age child, I can't even begin to imagine how terrible it would've been.



All those who were in attendance to mourn the lives lost, wished that the victims of the plane crash would rest in peace.



Kim Min-jung / Cheongju resident

As a mother, I noticed an infant among the victims. I wish they have gone to a better place with the best of memories.



Plane crash victims have come from wider part of the country, not only from Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province, but also from Jeju, Busan, Seoul and other regions.



Joint memorial altars set up nationwide will stay open through the end of the national mourning period, which lasts

until January 4.