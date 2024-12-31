[News Today] HONORING PLANE CRASH VICTIMS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Memorial altars have been set up nationwide for the victims of the Jeju Airlines tragedy. Despite the winter chill, mourners continue to gather, paying respects to the lives tragically lost.
[REPORT]
People enter a space where a joint memorial altar has been set up for the victims of Sunday's plane crash.
They lay white chrysanthemums to pay their respects.
Choi Byung-sam / Osan resident
They lost their lives so unexpectedly. I hope they will rest in peace.
Among the victims are four residents of Osan, Gyeonggi-do Province.
Two teenage girls, their mother and youngest brother who was still in elementary school took a trip together to celebrate their grandfather's 80th birthday.
Their friends were devastated to hear about the sudden tragedy.
The young students have a hard time holding back their tears.
It's equally difficult for the adults.
Kim Saet-byeol / Osan resident
As a mother of a school-age child, I can't even begin to imagine how terrible it would've been.
All those who were in attendance to mourn the lives lost, wished that the victims of the plane crash would rest in peace.
Kim Min-jung / Cheongju resident
As a mother, I noticed an infant among the victims. I wish they have gone to a better place with the best of memories.
Plane crash victims have come from wider part of the country, not only from Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province, but also from Jeju, Busan, Seoul and other regions.
Joint memorial altars set up nationwide will stay open through the end of the national mourning period, which lasts
until January 4.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] HONORING PLANE CRASH VICTIMS
-
- 입력 2024-12-31 16:00:44
- 수정2024-12-31 16:05:42
[LEAD]
Memorial altars have been set up nationwide for the victims of the Jeju Airlines tragedy. Despite the winter chill, mourners continue to gather, paying respects to the lives tragically lost.
[REPORT]
People enter a space where a joint memorial altar has been set up for the victims of Sunday's plane crash.
They lay white chrysanthemums to pay their respects.
Choi Byung-sam / Osan resident
They lost their lives so unexpectedly. I hope they will rest in peace.
Among the victims are four residents of Osan, Gyeonggi-do Province.
Two teenage girls, their mother and youngest brother who was still in elementary school took a trip together to celebrate their grandfather's 80th birthday.
Their friends were devastated to hear about the sudden tragedy.
The young students have a hard time holding back their tears.
It's equally difficult for the adults.
Kim Saet-byeol / Osan resident
As a mother of a school-age child, I can't even begin to imagine how terrible it would've been.
All those who were in attendance to mourn the lives lost, wished that the victims of the plane crash would rest in peace.
Kim Min-jung / Cheongju resident
As a mother, I noticed an infant among the victims. I wish they have gone to a better place with the best of memories.
Plane crash victims have come from wider part of the country, not only from Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province, but also from Jeju, Busan, Seoul and other regions.
Joint memorial altars set up nationwide will stay open through the end of the national mourning period, which lasts
until January 4.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.