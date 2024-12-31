[News Today] MYSTERY SURROUNDING LANDING GEAR
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Today marks three days since the tragedy and analysts are exploring some potential causes of the accident. Going back to the time of the accident, the aircraft's landing gear failed to deploy on time. Despite being equipped with multiple backup systems, none of them functioned. The cause is still unknown.
[REPORT]
An aircraft landing gear consists of three pairs of wheels used during takeoff and landing.
They are activated to absorb the force of landing during contact with the runway and lower the speed.
But none of them deployed in the aircraft that crash-landed at Muan Airport.
The initial speculation was a possible a malfunction of the right engine, where sparks could be seen even with the naked eye.
However, even when one of the engines malfunctions, a hydraulic device for deploying the landing gear can still operate using the other engine.
The government has also made it clear that engine defects and landing gear malfunctioning are not correlated.
Yu Kyung-soo / Director of Aviation Safety Policy, Transport Ministry (Dec. 29)
Problems in the engines and the landing gear are usually not correlated.
If the hydraulic device also fails, an accumulator can be used in emergency cases to supply pressure.
But, apparently this also did not work.
When electric signals are not working, a manual device can be used as a last resort to drop the landing gear.
However, this uses gravity to deploy the landing gear and takes about 30 seconds to operate.
Prof. Song Byung-heum / Korea Aerospace University
There was either no time to use the manual device or it was used but the landing gear failed to deploy.
Experts say it's unusual for all three devices to malfunction at once.
The key questions to answer for the investigation in to the crash are whether there was enough time to respond or if another mechanical failure occurred.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] MYSTERY SURROUNDING LANDING GEAR
-
- 입력 2024-12-31 16:00:48
- 수정2024-12-31 16:05:55
[LEAD]
Today marks three days since the tragedy and analysts are exploring some potential causes of the accident. Going back to the time of the accident, the aircraft's landing gear failed to deploy on time. Despite being equipped with multiple backup systems, none of them functioned. The cause is still unknown.
[REPORT]
An aircraft landing gear consists of three pairs of wheels used during takeoff and landing.
They are activated to absorb the force of landing during contact with the runway and lower the speed.
But none of them deployed in the aircraft that crash-landed at Muan Airport.
The initial speculation was a possible a malfunction of the right engine, where sparks could be seen even with the naked eye.
However, even when one of the engines malfunctions, a hydraulic device for deploying the landing gear can still operate using the other engine.
The government has also made it clear that engine defects and landing gear malfunctioning are not correlated.
Yu Kyung-soo / Director of Aviation Safety Policy, Transport Ministry (Dec. 29)
Problems in the engines and the landing gear are usually not correlated.
If the hydraulic device also fails, an accumulator can be used in emergency cases to supply pressure.
But, apparently this also did not work.
When electric signals are not working, a manual device can be used as a last resort to drop the landing gear.
However, this uses gravity to deploy the landing gear and takes about 30 seconds to operate.
Prof. Song Byung-heum / Korea Aerospace University
There was either no time to use the manual device or it was used but the landing gear failed to deploy.
Experts say it's unusual for all three devices to malfunction at once.
The key questions to answer for the investigation in to the crash are whether there was enough time to respond or if another mechanical failure occurred.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.