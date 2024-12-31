[News Today] BLACK BOX ANALYSIS BEGINS
[LEAD]
Investigation into the accident's cause is now in full swing. Black box analysis has begun, involving representatives from Boeing, the American manufacturer.
[REPORT]
Investigators comb through the wreckage as they try to find the plane's black box.
There are two types.
First there is the flight data recorder, which records the movement of the fuselage.
The second is the cockpit voice recorder, which records conversations in the cockpit.
Both devices were retrieved within 24 hours of the crash.
They are expected to contain engine and landing gear data, which are key to the investigation.
However the flight recorder is partially damaged due to the crash.
An analysis center at Gimpo Airport is looking into its condition.
Joo Jong-wan / Aviation policy director, Transport Ministry
A review will begin on inspecting the black box. The probe committee will make haste as the crash is under intense public interest.
If the damage is serious, it will have to be sent to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and its manufacturer.
In that case, decoding the device can take months.
Officials from Boeing and the NTSB will also come to Korea to take part in the analysis.
Meanwhile, analyzing the communication log with the control tower is gaining speed.
A transport ministry investigation committee is cross-checking the bird strike warning and the events before and after the Mayday communication.
