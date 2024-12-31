[News Today] VOLUNTEERS RACE TO TRAGEDY SITE
[LEAD]
Citizens are gathering at Muan International Airport, volunteering to support deeply grieving families. They're trying to give a lending hand in any way they can.
[REPORT]
Helping hands are gathering at Muan International Airport to distribute homemade soup, blankets, and cold-weather goods.
A celebrity chef who gained newfound fame in a recent TV show prepared 200 rolls of gimbap.
Prepaying for food and beverage that gained attention during impeachment protests near the National Assembly building is repeated here.
Anonymous customers prepaid for 250 cups of coffee at cafes in the vicinity of the airport.
Upon hearing about the unbelievably tragic news, citizens raced to the site to comfort the grieving families.
입력 2024-12-31 16:03:17
수정2024-12-31 16:06:33
