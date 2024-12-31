[News Today] ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR YOON

News Today

[LEAD]
Today, an unprecedented arrest warrant was issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol by the Seoul Western District Court. This first in constitutional history comes from allegations of treason and abuse of power. As the warrant awaits execution, all eyes are on the next moves.

[REPORT]
At around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, the court issued an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol. It was requested by the joint investigation team of police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials.

It's the first time in the country’s constitutional history that an arrest warrant has been issued for a sitting president.

The Seoul Western District Court said it was issuing the warrant for Yoon.

The team filed for the warrant request at around midnight Monday.

Yoon is accused of treason and abuse of power. The issuance comes 33 hours after the request was made.

Now officials are expected to make way to Yoon's residence within the indicated time frame of the warrant’s execution.

The issue at hand is the response from Yoon’s security service.

Earlier the team refused the execution of search warrants at Yoon’s residences citing military confidentiality.

When the arrest warrant was requested, Yoon’s team argued it was filed by an agency without investigative authority and did not meet legal requirements. As such, the Presidential Security Service may refuse to comply with its execution.

This is leading to speculation that physical altercations may ensue between the investigators and the presidential security officers.

The CIO and police said they will execute the warrant after reviewing various factors.

