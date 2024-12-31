[News Today] NEW YEAR EVENTS CANCELED IN DROVES

입력 2024-12-31 16:04:29 수정 2024-12-31 16:06:59 News Today





[LEAD]

Amid the recent tragedy, national New Year's festivities, including countdown events, have been canceled in a collective mourning. Concerts and year-end award ceremonies are also canceled.



[REPORT]

Homigot cape in Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province draws large crowds from nationwide as people flock there to see the year's first sunrise.



The city of Pohang has canceled yearend and New Year events and decided to set up a memorial space for victims of the deadly plane crash.



Pohang city official /

We canceled official events to mark the new year in a calm manner amid a national mourning period.



Local authorities in east coast areas such as Gangneung and Samcheok have also called off or scaled back holiday festivities.



This year's final sunset events scheduled in west coast regions such as Taean and Seocheon have also been canceled.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government has meanwhile decided to hold the New Year's Eve bell ringing event at Bosingak Pavilion in a subdued and simplified manner.



Jeong Han-wul / Goyang resident

I just came out briefly to enjoy but I believe it's right to cancel state events.



Concerts that took place on the day of the plane disaster began with a somber moment to mourn the lives lost.



Singer Sung Si-kyung held a silent tribute while Lim Young-woong expressed deep sorrow.



Singers Cho Yong-pil and Lee Seung-hwan have decided not to go ahead with their concerts scheduled for January 4.



The three terrestrial broadcasters including KBS have also canceled their TV drama and entertainment award ceremonies.



Meanwhile Seoul City has imposed a six month suspension on a cruise ship operator which held a fireworks show on Hangang River in Yeouido, Seoul on the day of the tragedy.



The company went ahead with the event despite authorities' request to cancel it, and faced public backlash and ended up issuing an apology.