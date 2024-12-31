[News Today] MIXED REVIEWS FOR ‘SQUID GAME 2’

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Season 2 was released last week. Despite mixed reviews, it's setting new records from the previous season. Let's take a look



'Squid Game 2' is again at the center of global attention.



According to FlixPatrol, which provides streaming data and ratings, 'Squid Game 2' has topped the charts in 93 countries since Saturday, two days after its release.



That means the drama ranked first in all the countries where Netflix is available.



This achievement is the first of its kind among all Netflix dramas.



However, reviews are not living up to its fame, falling short of the rating for the first season.



On Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave the show 95 points and the audience gave 83 points for the first season.



For the second season, it is currently 81 points and 65 points, respectively.



It remains to be seen whether the second season can keep its momentum going beyond the early hype like its predecessor.