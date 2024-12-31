News 9

Acting President Choi appoints two Constitutional Court justices

입력 2024.12.31 (22:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Good evening, everyone.

This is a special KBS 9 o'clock news.

On the last day of 2024, a year that felt like a decade, an arrest warrant for the president was issued.

And the acting president exercised his authority.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok appointed two out of three candidates for the Constitutional Court and sent two special investigation laws back to the National Assembly.

Reporter Woo Jeong-hwa reports on Acting President Choi Sang-mok's decisions.

[Report]

The issue of appointing Constitutional Court judges has led to a 'Deputy Prime Minister as Acting President' system for the first time in South Korea's constitutional history.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok's choice was to prioritize appointing two of the three candidates as Constitutional Court justices.

He first appointed candidates Cho Han-chang and Jung Gye-seon, recommended by the ruling and opposition parties, and stated that he would appoint the opposition's candidate, Ma Eun-hyeok, if there was an agreement between the parties.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "We decided to appoint Constitutional Court judges out of a sense of urgency to end political uncertainty and social conflict, and to block the possibility of economic and livelihood crises."]

As a result, the Constitutional Court will change from a six-member system to an eight-member system, allowing for the impeachment trial and decisions regarding President Yoon without controversy.

However, Acting President Choi exercised the right to request reconsideration regarding the rwo special investigation laws regarding the suspicion of insurrection and Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

He cited that allowing the opposition to effectively recommend special investigation candidates is unconstitutional and violates the spirit of the separation of powers.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "I have pondered countless times whether it is a responsible stance to promulgate laws that have many unconstitutional elements and raise concerns from the perspective of national interest and citizens' basic rights."]

Acting President Choi then requested the political sphere to resolve the constitutional issues of the special investigation laws.

The two special investigation laws returned to the National Assembly will be automatically discarded if they do not receive a majority of attendance and two-thirds approval from the attending members in a re-vote.

This is KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Acting President Choi appoints two Constitutional Court justices
    • 입력 2024-12-31 22:31:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

Good evening, everyone.

This is a special KBS 9 o'clock news.

On the last day of 2024, a year that felt like a decade, an arrest warrant for the president was issued.

And the acting president exercised his authority.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok appointed two out of three candidates for the Constitutional Court and sent two special investigation laws back to the National Assembly.

Reporter Woo Jeong-hwa reports on Acting President Choi Sang-mok's decisions.

[Report]

The issue of appointing Constitutional Court judges has led to a 'Deputy Prime Minister as Acting President' system for the first time in South Korea's constitutional history.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok's choice was to prioritize appointing two of the three candidates as Constitutional Court justices.

He first appointed candidates Cho Han-chang and Jung Gye-seon, recommended by the ruling and opposition parties, and stated that he would appoint the opposition's candidate, Ma Eun-hyeok, if there was an agreement between the parties.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "We decided to appoint Constitutional Court judges out of a sense of urgency to end political uncertainty and social conflict, and to block the possibility of economic and livelihood crises."]

As a result, the Constitutional Court will change from a six-member system to an eight-member system, allowing for the impeachment trial and decisions regarding President Yoon without controversy.

However, Acting President Choi exercised the right to request reconsideration regarding the rwo special investigation laws regarding the suspicion of insurrection and Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

He cited that allowing the opposition to effectively recommend special investigation candidates is unconstitutional and violates the spirit of the separation of powers.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "I have pondered countless times whether it is a responsible stance to promulgate laws that have many unconstitutional elements and raise concerns from the perspective of national interest and citizens' basic rights."]

Acting President Choi then requested the political sphere to resolve the constitutional issues of the special investigation laws.

The two special investigation laws returned to the National Assembly will be automatically discarded if they do not receive a majority of attendance and two-thirds approval from the attending members in a re-vote.

This is KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa.
우정화
우정화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최 대행 “헌법재판관 2명 즉시 임명”…<br>특검법은 ‘재의 요구’

최 대행 “헌법재판관 2명 즉시 임명”…특검법은 ‘재의 요구’
‘6→8명’ 숨통 트인 헌재…탄핵 심리 속도 내나

‘6→8명’ 숨통 트인 헌재…탄핵 심리 속도 내나
세 차례 불응에 결국 발부…<br>내란죄 수사권도 사실상 인정

세 차례 불응에 결국 발부…내란죄 수사권도 사실상 인정
신원 확인 막바지…일부 희생자 장례 절차 시작

신원 확인 막바지…일부 희생자 장례 절차 시작
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.