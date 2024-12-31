Acting President Choi takes a different path from his predecessor
I am curious about why Acting President Choi Sang-mok made a sudden appointment of judges today (12.31) and the reason for appointing only two.
Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.
[Report]
The appointment of constitutional judges was the biggest task for the acting administration.
Former Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also considered the need for judge appointments but passed the ball to the National Assembly, demanding an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.
[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister/Dec. 26: "I will hold off on the appointment of constitutional judges until the ruling and opposition parties reach an agreement and submit a proposal."]
Ultimately, this led to impeachment proceedings.
In contrast, Acting President Choi Sang-mok stated that the role of an acting leader would be more limited, yet he made the sudden appointment of judges.
It is reported that Acting President Choi had already conveyed the need for judge appointments to former Acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
In particular, the judgment that the market was significantly impacted due to issues like the appointment of judges seems to have accelerated the decision.
[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "The volatility of the economy triggered by the martial law has rapidly expanded after the suspension of the appointment of constitutional judges and the impeachment proceedings against the acting president."]
Acting President Choi is said to have received related reports and deliberated until just before today’s Cabinet meeting.
The simultaneous announcement of the appointment of two judges and the rejection of the two special prosecution laws is analyzed as an intention to ease the backlash from both parties.
Unlike the Democratic Party, which insisted the majority recommends two judges, the People Power Party argued that it is customary to recommend one out of three judges through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.
The appointment of the two judges recommended by each party can be seen as a way to resolve the task of appointing judges while also considering the ruling party's position.
Additionally, the accelerated 'impeachment clock' due to the filling of judges could be a boon for the Democratic Party, which is hoping for an early presidential election, potentially reducing the pressure for impeachment against Acting President Choi.
Acting President Choi, who believes he has alleviated some political uncertainty, is expected to focus on security and economic issues along with the recovery from the Jeju Air incident.
This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.
