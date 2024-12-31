News 9

Controversy over constitutional judge appointments amid tensions

[Anchor]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok appointed two constitutional judges, and the People Power Party expressed its bewilderment, claiming it succumbed to the opposition's impeachment threats.

The Democratic Party criticized the appointment of only two judges as unconstitutional but stated that it would refrain from impeachment.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party emphasized its position against the appointment of constitutional judges by Acting President Choi from the morning.

However, when Choi announced the appointment of two candidates, they expressed strong regret and opposition.

They argued that it is unconstitutional for the National Assembly, which has initiated impeachment against the president, to recommend judges who are the subjects of the trial.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "This is sacrificing the principle of lawful procedures under the Constitution due to succumbing to impeachment threats. It will remain a wrong precedent."]

There is a clear atmosphere of bewilderment, as they did not expect the appointments even until just before the Cabinet meeting.

After the appointment decision, the Democratic Party held a general meeting and criticized the selection of only some of the National Assembly's recommended candidates as unconstitutional.

They immediately urged the appointment of the remaining one judge.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "This is a misunderstanding of the separation of powers and an unconstitutional idea. It is not right for the acting president to selectively refuse."]

However, while they believe there are sufficient grounds for impeachment against the acting president, they have taken a step back, stating they will refrain from it.

Additionally, some within the party feel that with an eight-member system, the impeachment trial could proceed faster and the likelihood of it being upheld has increased, suggesting that this is not the worst outcome.

The presidential office, which is known to have opposed the appointment of judges until the last minute, has not issued an official statement.

However, there were individuals who expressed displeasure regarding the decision to appoint judges today (12.31), the same day an arrest warrant was issued for President Yoon.

Regarding the double special prosecution law that has returned to the National Assembly at the request of Acting President Choi, the People Power Party has opened the possibility of negotiations with the opposition, based on a revised bill that removes toxic clauses, while the Democratic Party stated that rejecting the special prosecution law is tantamount to supporting insurrection and announced plans to push for re-voting on the special prosecution law soon.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

