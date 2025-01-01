News 9

CIO asserts warrant issuance requires execution as principle

[Anchor]

An arrest warrant has been issued, but it is still uncertain when and how it will be executed, and whether President Yoon can actually be arrested.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) stated that it is a principle to execute the warrant once it is issued.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

The validity period of the arrest warrant for President Yoon is until January 6.

The arrest can be made within this period, but the CIO has stated that the timing of execution is "undecided."

It is also uncertain whether the CIO will choose a holiday or a weekday for the timing.

The CIO has stated, "It is a principle to execute the warrant once it is issued," and that they are "in discussions with the police regarding the specific method."

When asked if there is a possibility of coordinating the schedule with President Yoon's side before executing the warrant, they said, "Typically, that is not done," but they left open the possibility of voluntary attendance.

If President Yoon is arrested, he is expected to be transported to the CIO for questioning.

During the 48 hours that the arrest warrant is valid, he may be detained at the Seoul Detention Center.

However, it is unclear whether the arrest will actually take place.

If supporters of the president or security personnel obstruct the execution of the arrest warrant despite legal controversies, it raises the question of whether the CIO would proceed with the arrest even at the risk of physical confrontation.

Previously, attempts to search the presidential office and residence were repeatedly blocked by security personnel.

The CIO has expressed a strong willingness to respond if the execution of the arrest warrant is obstructed, stating that it could lead to charges of obstruction of official duties.

[Oh Dong-woon/CIO Director/Dec. 17: "We plan to send an official document warning that charges of special obstruction of official duties and abuse of authority may be established under the name of the Director of the CIO."]

The CIO is also considering the option of returning the warrant to the court and reapplying if they are unable to execute the arrest warrant within the deadline.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

