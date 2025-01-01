News 9

Controversy over localizer's location and safety at Muan Airport

입력 2025.01.01 (04:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Runways are designed to be long enough for airplanes to take off and land.

However, since aircraft can go beyond the runway, a buffer zone is established beyond the boundary.

This is called the 'Runway Safety Area,' which is literally a safety zone at the end of the runway.

Facilities within this area should not be solid and should break easily.

This is to minimize damage in case an aircraft collides.

The issue at hand is the landing guidance equipment, the 'localizer,' which we reported intensively yesterday (12.30).

The bottom of the localizer at Muan Airport is made of solid concrete, which is a facility that should not be within the Runway Safety Area.

Therefore, whether the localizer at Muan Airport is located outside the safety zone and is sufficiently distanced is a key point of contention.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the story.

[Report]

This is the runway of Muan Airport viewed from the sky.

Beyond the end of the runway, there is a 60-meter long landing area.

The Runway Safety Area begins at the end of this landing area.

The 'mandatory distance' is over 90 meters, and the 'recommended distance' is 240 meters.

What distance does the actual safety area of Muan Airport follow?

It has been set at 199 meters, which is neither 90 meters nor 240 meters.

Based on this distance, the safety area ends 5 meters before the localizer.

This clever zone setting makes it acceptable even if the localizer mound is made of solid concrete.

However, the localizer is the first facility beyond the runway.

If an aircraft goes beyond the runway, the first risk it encounters is clear, and Muan Airport was already aware of this.

This is the operational regulation of Muan Airport written in June last year.

It states, "The safety area falls short of the recommendation by 41m," and adds, "We will consider securing it during airport expansion."

[Yoo Tae-jeong/Head of Helicopter Pilot Department, Far East University: "It is clearly specified that obstacles on the airport site should be equipped with breakable supports. I believe this part should have been adhered to."]

There are also traces of awareness regarding the dangers of the concrete mound.

In 2020, when the Korea Airports Corporation commissioned the design service for Muan Airport, it included instructions in the bidding announcement to make the localizer easily breakable.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Controversy over localizer's location and safety at Muan Airport
    • 입력 2025-01-01 04:44:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

Runways are designed to be long enough for airplanes to take off and land.

However, since aircraft can go beyond the runway, a buffer zone is established beyond the boundary.

This is called the 'Runway Safety Area,' which is literally a safety zone at the end of the runway.

Facilities within this area should not be solid and should break easily.

This is to minimize damage in case an aircraft collides.

The issue at hand is the landing guidance equipment, the 'localizer,' which we reported intensively yesterday (12.30).

The bottom of the localizer at Muan Airport is made of solid concrete, which is a facility that should not be within the Runway Safety Area.

Therefore, whether the localizer at Muan Airport is located outside the safety zone and is sufficiently distanced is a key point of contention.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the story.

[Report]

This is the runway of Muan Airport viewed from the sky.

Beyond the end of the runway, there is a 60-meter long landing area.

The Runway Safety Area begins at the end of this landing area.

The 'mandatory distance' is over 90 meters, and the 'recommended distance' is 240 meters.

What distance does the actual safety area of Muan Airport follow?

It has been set at 199 meters, which is neither 90 meters nor 240 meters.

Based on this distance, the safety area ends 5 meters before the localizer.

This clever zone setting makes it acceptable even if the localizer mound is made of solid concrete.

However, the localizer is the first facility beyond the runway.

If an aircraft goes beyond the runway, the first risk it encounters is clear, and Muan Airport was already aware of this.

This is the operational regulation of Muan Airport written in June last year.

It states, "The safety area falls short of the recommendation by 41m," and adds, "We will consider securing it during airport expansion."

[Yoo Tae-jeong/Head of Helicopter Pilot Department, Far East University: "It is clearly specified that obstacles on the airport site should be equipped with breakable supports. I believe this part should have been adhered to."]

There are also traces of awareness regarding the dangers of the concrete mound.

In 2020, when the Korea Airports Corporation commissioned the design service for Muan Airport, it included instructions in the bidding announcement to make the localizer easily breakable.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.
오대성
오대성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최 대행 “헌법재판관 2명 즉시 임명”…<br>특검법은 ‘재의 요구’

최 대행 “헌법재판관 2명 즉시 임명”…특검법은 ‘재의 요구’
‘6→8명’ 숨통 트인 헌재…탄핵 심리 속도 내나

‘6→8명’ 숨통 트인 헌재…탄핵 심리 속도 내나
세 차례 불응에 결국 발부…<br>내란죄 수사권도 사실상 인정

세 차례 불응에 결국 발부…내란죄 수사권도 사실상 인정
신원 확인 막바지…일부 희생자 장례 절차 시작

신원 확인 막바지…일부 희생자 장례 절차 시작
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.