President Yoon to seek Constitutional Court ruling on arrest warrant

[Anchor]



President Yoon's side has expressed its intention to challenge the issuance of the arrest warrant and seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court.



As a result, the Constitutional Court will now make a judgment on the arrest warrant, which is related to the investigation, following the impeachment trial of the president.



This is a report by reporter Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



President Yoon's side has strongly opposed the issuance of the arrest warrant and has decided to seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court.



They have filed a request for a dispute over authority regarding the arrest warrant and also submitted a request for a suspension of its effect.



This is an unprecedented situation for the Constitutional Court.



The reason is that the emergency martial law, which is a 'governing act', is not subject to judicial review, and the Corruption Investigation Office does not have the authority to directly investigate charges of insurrection.



[Yoon Kap-kgeun/Legal representative of President Yoon Suk Yeol: "It is surprising that a warrant requested by unauthorized agency was issued, and whether the issuance of an illegal warrant aligns with the rule of law..."]



Thus, the Constitutional Court will take on the judgment regarding the arrest warrant issued by the court, in addition to the impeachment trial of President Yoon.



When asked whether President Yoon, who is currently suspended from duties, has the legal standing to file a request for a dispute over authority, the Constitutional Court responded, "It is a matter for the court to decide."



It is quite unusual to file a request for a dispute over authority regarding a court's judgment, making it difficult to predict the outcome.



However, legal experts predict that the Constitutional Court is likely to either refrain from making a judgment or, even if it does, not accept it.



[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "President Yoon Suk Yeol's exercise of authority is suspended due to the National Assembly's passage of the impeachment motion. Therefore, there is no authority to be infringed upon."]



The fact that there is less than a week left until the expiration of the arrest warrant is also a variable.



[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "It seems difficult to reach a conclusion on all these matters by January 6. The Constitutional Court may not find significant benefits in making a judgment on this."]



There are also criticisms that President Yoon is employing a strategy to evade investigation by utilizing legal means, including three instances of failing to appear for questioning, delays in appointing legal counsel, and now challenging the arrest warrant.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



