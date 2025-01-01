News 9

Victims' families continue to mourn at Muan Airport

입력 2025.01.01 (04:44)

[Anchor]

The families of the victims of the passenger plane disaster have not been able to leave the airport for three days now.

Let's take a look at the situation at Muan Airport.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin, it seems difficult to express the hardships of the bereaved families in words.

One of the requests from the families was the installation of a joint memorial altar. Has that been completed?

[Reporter]

Yes, the installation was completed by 7 PM.

The bereaved families, who are grieving more than anyone else, began their tributes first.

With somber expressions, they called out the names of the victims, and tears were shed intermittently.

The families hope to quickly confirm the identities and recover the bodies completely.

Although it has been three days since the accident, most of the victims are still stored in a refrigerated container at the airport.

While the process of handing over the bodies is ongoing, only 10 victims have been placed in funeral homes so far.

During a briefing for the bereaved families, voices of frustration were heard.

There were demands for family names to be included on the identification list and for the autopsy procedures to be expedited.

They also urged government officials to improve facilities, questioning whether the damage would have been so severe if there had not been a concrete embankment near the runway.

[Anchor]

Search operations are also continuing at the accident site, right?

How was it today (12.31)?

[Reporter]

Today, a detailed search was conducted to find the fuselage debris and small items necessary for the investigation into the cause.

As the wreckage was widely scattered, police and military personnel also searched outside the runway.

Instead of heavy machinery, they were seen working carefully with hoes and by hand.

A team of investigators from the United States, who arrived for a joint investigation, was also present.

As night fell, the search was temporarily halted, but it is scheduled to resume tomorrow (1.1) morning.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has extended the runway closure deadline at Muan Airport, originally set for 5 AM tomorrow, to Jan. 7 to facilitate the accident response.

This has been KBS News' Lee Ye-rin from the Muan International Airport lounge.

