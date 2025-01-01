News 9

Car crashes into market in Seoul, injuring 13

입력 2025.01.01 (04:44)

[Anchor]

Today (12.31) in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, a car crashed into a market, hitting people.

Thirteen people were injured, four of whom are seriously hurt.

The driver stated that he does not remember well.

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

A black vehicle rushes into the market at high speed.

Shocked citizens hurriedly try to avoid it.

Around 3:50 PM today, a car driven by a man in his 70s crashed into a market in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul.

[Accident Witness/Voice Altered: "There was a 'bang bang bang bang' sound. (The car) was half off the ground and coming at the corner. The speed was incredible."]

This is the scene of the accident.

Due to the impact of the crash, debris is scattered everywhere.

The vehicle reportedly accelerated suddenly while overtaking a bus that was driving ahead and sped into the entrance of the market.

It then hit pedestrians and shop signs, coming to a stop after traveling about 40 meters.

[Kim Byeong-geun/Market Merchant: "Fruits and other items were falling from the sky. People had no chance to avoid it, and about a dozen fell down...."]

A total of 13 people were injured in this accident and were taken to the hospital, with four of them sustaining serious injuries.

So far, no fatalities have been confirmed.

The driver in his 70s was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In a police investigation, the driver stated, "I was accelerating to avoid the vehicle ahead, and I hit the brakes in front of the market stall, but I don't remember well."

The police have charged the driver with injury under the Special Act on Traffic Accidents and are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

KBS / 대표전화 02-781-1000
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

