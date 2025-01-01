News 9

Final stages of identity verification for Muan plane crash victims

[Anchor]

The identification process for the victims is nearly complete, with only five remaining.

Funeral procedures have begun for some of the victims.

Reporter Kim Ho reports.

[Report]

The second-floor waiting area of Muan International Airport.

Family members who spent the night with their eyes wide open have gathered.

They are anxious to know if their family members' identities have been confirmed and when the bodies can be retrieved.

[Victim's Family: "Please inform the bereaved families of the basic information before the official issuance of the autopsy report."]

Out of the 179 deceased, the identities of 174 have been confirmed so far.

For the five individuals whose bodies are severely damaged, confirmation through DNA comparison is still difficult, and analysis is ongoing.

Bodies for which all procedures, including identification, autopsy, and examination, have been completed are being handed over to the families in order.

They have also been moved to funeral homes in Seoul, Gwangju, and Yeosu, where they have started receiving mourners.

The mortuary room for a victim in their sixties, who had lead a group of travelers on a trip to Thailand, is being prepared.

A long-time friend cannot hide their sorrow as they recall memories with the deceased.

[Mourner: "The trip departed on December 25, and the baby was born on the 26th, so they couldn't even see their second granddaughter's face."]

Local authorities expect that dozens of bodies will be handed over to families tomorrow (1.1) and have secured over a hundred funeral homes in Gwangju and Jeonnam regions.

Recovery authorities plan to complete the retrieval of the remaining bodies at the accident site by January 3.

KBS News, Kim Ho.

