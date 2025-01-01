S. Koreans reflect on 2024

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Only a few hours remain until 2024.



This year-end is more difficult and heartbreaking than ever.



Nevertheless, our society is gathering strength towards the end of a long tunnel with warm comfort for each other.



We heard the stories of citizens wrapping up the year, reported by Jeong Hae-joo.



[Report]



[Heo So-jung & Kwon Hee-jung/Bucheon, Gyeonggi: "It's really hard to understand the feelings of those who are left behind, and I think I cried a lot."]



[Park Seong-je/Nowon-gu, Seoul: "It feels like I'm just dreaming. I hope I wake up from this dream soon."]



[Kim Sin-gon/Professor of Endocrinology at Korea University Anam Hospital: "There are no residents to teach. As a professor, this is actually more difficult for me than physical exhaustion."]



[Jeong Soo-min/New mother: "The baby opens its eyes and when I talk to it, it already tries to hold its head up and make eye contact."]



[Park Won-joo/Job seeker: "I feel a lot of self-loathing about not being able to cross the last threshold. (In that process) the small achievements were little bits of happiness."]



[Han Yong-heum/Handmade shoe craftsman: "It was very difficult. The shoe industry is almost gone... But still, making shoes is the most enjoyable thing in the world."]



[Jeong So-yeon/University student: "I still feel like I'm stuck on December 3rd."]



["I feel very proud... I hope this year has been one where the people of South Korea can feel at peace."]



