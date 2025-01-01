News 9

Citizens gather near presidential residence amid Pres. Yoon's arrest warrant

입력 2025.01.01 (04:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

After an arrest warrant was issued for President Yoon, citizens gathered near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, creating a tense atmosphere.

Let's connect with our reporter.

Reporter Lee Won-hee, it's late at night, what is the situation on the ground right now?

[Report]

I am currently about 200 meters away from the presidential residence.

I have been reporting from here since this morning (12.31), but I have not yet seen any investigators or vehicles from the investigation agency executing the arrest warrant.

Instead, as news of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol spread, citizens opposing the impeachment began to gather.

Around 11 AM, when a police bus attempted to enter towards the residence, some citizens opposing the impeachment lay down on the road to block it, causing a commotion.

They also attempted to push past the police to enter towards the residence but were stopped.

Conservative civic groups have started holding rallies this afternoon, shouting slogans declaring that the impeachment of the president is invalid.

On the other hand, citizens calling for an investigation and impeachment of President Yoon have also gathered near the residence.

There were heated exchanges between both sides regarding the impeachment.

To prevent clashes, the police have separated both sides with a fence along the alley leading to the residence.

They are also strengthening security measures in preparation for any potential physical confrontations.

This has been KBS News' Lee Won-hee reporting from near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Citizens gather near presidential residence amid Pres. Yoon's arrest warrant
    • 입력 2025-01-01 04:44:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

After an arrest warrant was issued for President Yoon, citizens gathered near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, creating a tense atmosphere.

Let's connect with our reporter.

Reporter Lee Won-hee, it's late at night, what is the situation on the ground right now?

[Report]

I am currently about 200 meters away from the presidential residence.

I have been reporting from here since this morning (12.31), but I have not yet seen any investigators or vehicles from the investigation agency executing the arrest warrant.

Instead, as news of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol spread, citizens opposing the impeachment began to gather.

Around 11 AM, when a police bus attempted to enter towards the residence, some citizens opposing the impeachment lay down on the road to block it, causing a commotion.

They also attempted to push past the police to enter towards the residence but were stopped.

Conservative civic groups have started holding rallies this afternoon, shouting slogans declaring that the impeachment of the president is invalid.

On the other hand, citizens calling for an investigation and impeachment of President Yoon have also gathered near the residence.

There were heated exchanges between both sides regarding the impeachment.

To prevent clashes, the police have separated both sides with a fence along the alley leading to the residence.

They are also strengthening security measures in preparation for any potential physical confrontations.

This has been KBS News' Lee Won-hee reporting from near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최 대행 “헌법재판관 2명 즉시 임명”…<br>특검법은 ‘재의 요구’

최 대행 “헌법재판관 2명 즉시 임명”…특검법은 ‘재의 요구’
‘6→8명’ 숨통 트인 헌재…탄핵 심리 속도 내나

‘6→8명’ 숨통 트인 헌재…탄핵 심리 속도 내나
세 차례 불응에 결국 발부…<br>내란죄 수사권도 사실상 인정

세 차례 불응에 결국 발부…내란죄 수사권도 사실상 인정
신원 확인 막바지…일부 희생자 장례 절차 시작

신원 확인 막바지…일부 희생자 장례 절차 시작
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.