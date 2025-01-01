Citizens gather near presidential residence amid Pres. Yoon's arrest warrant

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After an arrest warrant was issued for President Yoon, citizens gathered near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, creating a tense atmosphere.



Let's connect with our reporter.



Reporter Lee Won-hee, it's late at night, what is the situation on the ground right now?



[Report]



I am currently about 200 meters away from the presidential residence.



I have been reporting from here since this morning (12.31), but I have not yet seen any investigators or vehicles from the investigation agency executing the arrest warrant.



Instead, as news of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol spread, citizens opposing the impeachment began to gather.



Around 11 AM, when a police bus attempted to enter towards the residence, some citizens opposing the impeachment lay down on the road to block it, causing a commotion.



They also attempted to push past the police to enter towards the residence but were stopped.



Conservative civic groups have started holding rallies this afternoon, shouting slogans declaring that the impeachment of the president is invalid.



On the other hand, citizens calling for an investigation and impeachment of President Yoon have also gathered near the residence.



There were heated exchanges between both sides regarding the impeachment.



To prevent clashes, the police have separated both sides with a fence along the alley leading to the residence.



They are also strengthening security measures in preparation for any potential physical confrontations.



This has been KBS News' Lee Won-hee reporting from near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.



