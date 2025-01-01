News 9

Rising prices and exchange rates raise concerns for 2025

입력 2025.01.01 (04:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Many people have found grocery shopping quite difficult this year.

With the prices of agricultural products rising significantly, consumer prices have inevitably felt high.

Recently, concerns are growing that prices may rise even more in the new year due to high exchange rates.

This is Jo Eun-ae reporting.

[Report]

Tangerines are the representative winter fruit.

Prices have risen by more than 50% compared to the average year.

The unusually long heat this year has continued to affect the winter season.

Strawberries have also been over 10,000 won for a 500-gram pack for quite some time.

[Lee Soo-mi/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "I was a bit surprised. The price for one is really high, so I was debating whether to buy one or two on sale."]

This year, fruit prices were so high that the term 'golden apple' was coined.

In the summer, the prices of vegetables like cabbage and spinach soared due to the heatwave.

While the overall contribution to inflation was low, the rise in prices of frequently purchased agricultural products significantly increased the burden felt by consumers.

In fact, the consumer price inflation rate for this year was recorded at 2.3%, the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic, but agricultural product prices rose by 10.4%.

This is the highest increase in 14 years.

[Chae Kyung-soo/Anyang, Gyeonggi-do: "I think cabbage prices have risen the most, so I had a lot of difficulties preparing for kimjang this time."]

Looking at monthly prices, the increase is becoming larger as the exchange rate rises.

This is why the government believes that consumer prices may rise further in January next year.

With the Lunar New Year approaching, there is a time lag in reflecting the increases in exchange rates and oil prices.

[Jung Kyu-cheol/KDI Economic Outlook Director: "We are a bit more concerned about the domestic economy. I think it is important to manage the current domestic situation so that uncertainty does not prolong."]

The government has announced that it will extend the fuel tax reduction measures until the end of February next year and continue to lower tariffs on major food and feed raw materials.

This is KBS News Jo Eun-ae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rising prices and exchange rates raise concerns for 2025
    • 입력 2025-01-01 04:44:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

Many people have found grocery shopping quite difficult this year.

With the prices of agricultural products rising significantly, consumer prices have inevitably felt high.

Recently, concerns are growing that prices may rise even more in the new year due to high exchange rates.

This is Jo Eun-ae reporting.

[Report]

Tangerines are the representative winter fruit.

Prices have risen by more than 50% compared to the average year.

The unusually long heat this year has continued to affect the winter season.

Strawberries have also been over 10,000 won for a 500-gram pack for quite some time.

[Lee Soo-mi/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "I was a bit surprised. The price for one is really high, so I was debating whether to buy one or two on sale."]

This year, fruit prices were so high that the term 'golden apple' was coined.

In the summer, the prices of vegetables like cabbage and spinach soared due to the heatwave.

While the overall contribution to inflation was low, the rise in prices of frequently purchased agricultural products significantly increased the burden felt by consumers.

In fact, the consumer price inflation rate for this year was recorded at 2.3%, the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic, but agricultural product prices rose by 10.4%.

This is the highest increase in 14 years.

[Chae Kyung-soo/Anyang, Gyeonggi-do: "I think cabbage prices have risen the most, so I had a lot of difficulties preparing for kimjang this time."]

Looking at monthly prices, the increase is becoming larger as the exchange rate rises.

This is why the government believes that consumer prices may rise further in January next year.

With the Lunar New Year approaching, there is a time lag in reflecting the increases in exchange rates and oil prices.

[Jung Kyu-cheol/KDI Economic Outlook Director: "We are a bit more concerned about the domestic economy. I think it is important to manage the current domestic situation so that uncertainty does not prolong."]

The government has announced that it will extend the fuel tax reduction measures until the end of February next year and continue to lower tariffs on major food and feed raw materials.

This is KBS News Jo Eun-ae.
조은애
조은애

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최 대행 “헌법재판관 2명 즉시 임명”…<br>특검법은 ‘재의 요구’

최 대행 “헌법재판관 2명 즉시 임명”…특검법은 ‘재의 요구’
‘6→8명’ 숨통 트인 헌재…탄핵 심리 속도 내나

‘6→8명’ 숨통 트인 헌재…탄핵 심리 속도 내나
세 차례 불응에 결국 발부…<br>내란죄 수사권도 사실상 인정

세 차례 불응에 결국 발부…내란죄 수사권도 사실상 인정
신원 확인 막바지…일부 희생자 장례 절차 시작

신원 확인 막바지…일부 희생자 장례 절차 시작
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.