More support for children and youth in 2025

[Anchor]

There are many systems that will change starting from the new year.

In particular, support for children and youth, who are the future of our society, will be expanded.

Reporter Hwang Kyung-joo will inform us about the specific targets and benefits.

[Report]

One of the reasons for hesitating to take parental leave is the decrease in income.

[Woman on Parental Leave/Voice Altered: "The parental leave pay is too low to live on, so I can't manage to live with just that."]

Starting tomorrow (1.1), the monthly parental leave pay will increase to a maximum of 2.5 million won.

For the first three months, it will be up to 2.5 million won based on their regular wage, the next three months will be 2 million won, and the remaining six months will be 1.6 million won.

From February 23, parental leave and maternity leave will be extended.

Mothers can take a year and a half, and fathers can also take a year and a half.

Paternity leave will double from 10 days to 20 days.

The child tax credit will increase by 100,000 won, and it will also be expanded to include grandchildren.

Starting in July, for families that cannot receive child support from an ex-spouse, the government will provide 200,000 won per month for each child.

This applies to single-parent families with an income of 150% or less of the median income.

A 'marriage tax credit' will also be established.

When a marriage is registered, both the husband and wife can receive a tax credit of 500,000 won each.

The childbirth support money given by companies to employees will be tax-exempt for two years from the date of birth, up to two times.

In the same context, support for youth will also be increased.

If you open the 'Youth Leap Account', the government’s contribution will increase to 33,000 won per month.

The term is five years, but if maintained for more than three years, you can receive tax exemption and 60% of the contribution.

More detailed information can be found on the 'This is How It Changes' website.

This is KBS News Hwang Kyung-joo.

